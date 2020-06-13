/
3 bedroom apartments
196 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
110 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1266 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,589
1333 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1287 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,155
1290 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 Unit Available
10120 BALLYNAHOWN CIRCLE
10120 Ballynahown Circle, Fairfax, VA
TWO MASTER BEDROOMS(ONE ON MAIN LEVEL) BOTH WITH EN SUITE BATHS**FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME***UPDATED KITCHEN With Stainless Appliances (not pictured)** FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING***2 GAS FIREPLACES***GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS***PRIV
1 Unit Available
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln
4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K.
1 Unit Available
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
3424 Brookwood Drive, Fairfax, VA
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.
1 Unit Available
3954 WILCOXSON DRIVE
3954 Wilcoxson Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
1408 sqft
Immediate Delivery! 3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome in the Comstock neighborhood. Community pool. Great location near historic Fairfax City, the Vienna Metro and George Mason University. Fenced in backyard, hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
10613 RAILROAD CT
10613 Railroad Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 finished levels in the heart of Fairfax City. New Stainless Steel Appliances coming June 1. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bath, plus a loft for home office use or extra storage.
1 Unit Available
10605 HOWERTON AVENUE
10605 Howerton Avenue, Fairfax, VA
GRACIOUS & SPACIOUS HOME W/ CHARM GALORE. SET IN A TRANQUIL PARK-LIKE SETTING. RENOVATED OPEN KITCHEN/GREAT RM/SUN RM W/LOTS OF CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING/DINING/LIBRARY W/BUILT-INS.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax
1 Unit Available
9977 CAPPERTON DRIVE
9977 Capperton Drive, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1328 sqft
Amazing Rental - 3BR, 2.5BA end unit, 2 level townhouse with one assigned parking space in sought after Blakelee in Oakton. Fresh Paint! Foyer will lead you to sophisticated living areas.
1 Unit Available
11557 LAUREL LAKE SQUARE
11557 Laurel Lake Square, Fair Oaks, VA
Gorgeous 4BR 2Full and 2 Half bath End-Unit Townhome in the Woodson HS district! Bright and full of light on all 3 levels! Hardwood floors on the main level. This home has a fully updated kitchen with a large island and deck for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
4207 KERRIGAN LANE
4207 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
Nicely updated garage townhome ready for you! Minutes to major transportation routes, restaurants and shopping. Three Finished levels with a three level rear bump out.
1 Unit Available
3080 White Birch Ct
3080 White Birch Court, Oakton, VA
3080 White Birch Ct Available 06/15/20 4BR Townhome walking distance to Vienna Metro! - FRESHLY PAINTED*One of the largest townhomes in this community with over 2,300 livable square footage! Walk to the Vienna metro in less than 10 minutes!
1 Unit Available
3166 Borge Street
3166 Borge Street, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1737 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent in Top Rated Oakton, VA! - Spacious 3 Level Town Home in Oakton, VA. This 3 Bedroom, 2.
1 Unit Available
2941 Paddock Wood Ct
2941 Paddock Wood Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Beautiful town home located right beside Chain Bridge Road! (RT 123), Minutes From 66 & Oakton High School! This town home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Bath. Washer and Dryer are included in the home.
1 Unit Available
9314 SWEETBAY MAGNOLIA COURT
9314 Sweet Bay Magnolia Court, Merrifield, VA
This home personifies the word luxury. Short distance to Vienna metro. Walk through the front door and you are greeted with subway tiles, a private rec room, 1st floor bed room & full bath.
