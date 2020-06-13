Apartment List
/
VA
/
fairfax
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:06am
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,759
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,489
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Mantua
14 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,348
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
37 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
$
37 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
Vienna
22 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,709
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
110 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3615 DEVILWOOD COURT
3615 Devilwood Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2051 sqft
Exquisite brick traditional colonial tucked inside one of Fairfax~s most quaint neighborhoods offering both privacy and convenience to downtown.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10120 BALLYNAHOWN CIRCLE
10120 Ballynahown Circle, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2660 sqft
TWO MASTER BEDROOMS(ONE ON MAIN LEVEL) BOTH WITH EN SUITE BATHS**FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME***UPDATED KITCHEN With Stainless Appliances (not pictured)** FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING***2 GAS FIREPLACES***GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS***PRIV

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
3424 Brookwood Drive, Fairfax, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
2998 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3901 LYNDHURST DRIVE
3901 Lyndhurst Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
682 sqft
Very spacious 2nd floor 1 bed & 1 full bath condo with balcony at Lyndhust! Move-in ready!Remodeled bath, new paint through-out, newer A/C & windows, granite kitchen counter top, dishwasher.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
10605 HOWERTON AVENUE
10605 Howerton Avenue, Fairfax, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
2667 sqft
GRACIOUS & SPACIOUS HOME W/ CHARM GALORE. SET IN A TRANQUIL PARK-LIKE SETTING. RENOVATED OPEN KITCHEN/GREAT RM/SUN RM W/LOTS OF CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES & BREAKFAST BAR. LIVING/DINING/LIBRARY W/BUILT-INS.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Fairfax, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Fairfax renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairfax 3 BedroomsFairfax Accessible ApartmentsFairfax Apartments under $1,400Fairfax Apartments under $1,600Fairfax Apartments under $1,800
Fairfax Apartments with BalconyFairfax Apartments with GarageFairfax Apartments with GymFairfax Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairfax Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairfax Apartments with ParkingFairfax Apartments with PoolFairfax Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairfax Cheap PlacesFairfax Cheap PlacesFairfax Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfax Furnished ApartmentsFairfax Luxury PlacesFairfax Pet Friendly PlacesFairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia