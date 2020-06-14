Apartment List
/
VA
/
fairfax
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

120 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfax renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
34 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,699
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:50pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln
4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10167 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10167 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Great spacious & private 2 BR/1 BA unit in Fairfax City conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Laundry in building basement. Great amenities.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10120 BALLYNAHOWN CIRCLE
10120 Ballynahown Circle, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2660 sqft
TWO MASTER BEDROOMS(ONE ON MAIN LEVEL) BOTH WITH EN SUITE BATHS**FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME***UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING***2 GAS FIREPLACES***GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS***PRIV FENCED PATIO

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
3424 BROOKWOOD DRIVE
3424 Brookwood Drive, Fairfax, VA
6 Bedrooms
$3,250
2998 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. This 6 bedroom 3.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10613 RAILROAD CT
10613 Railroad Court, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 finished levels in the heart of Fairfax City. New Stainless Steel Appliances coming June 1. 3 bedrooms and 3 full bath, plus a loft for home office use or extra storage.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
10328 SAGER AVENUE
10328 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
9718 Kingsbridge drive 202
9718 Kingsbridge Drive, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
906 sqft
Unit 202 Available 09/01/20 9718 Kingsbridge Drive - Property Id: 74388 Beautiful swimming pool facing condo. Quite and facing pool and trees. Zero traffic noise. Free parking right in front of the bldg.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2941 Paddock Wood Ct
2941 Paddock Wood Court, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2043 sqft
Beautiful town home located right beside Chain Bridge Road! (RT 123), Minutes From 66 & Oakton High School! This town home has 3 Bedrooms 2 Full Baths & 2 Half Bath. Washer and Dryer are included in the home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4105 HAZELWOOD COURT
4105 Hazelwood Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1704 sqft
Completely remodeled beautiful townhouse, upgraded kitchen/bathrooms, big kitchen island with wine refrigerator, stainless appliances, granite tops, beautiful tiles in kitchen/bathrooms, upgraded fixtures; recess lights, hardwood floors in all 3

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
4311 BRAEBURN DRIVE
4311 Braeburn Drive, Long Branch, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
2634 sqft
Wonderful Rutherford split level home.
City Guide for Fairfax, VA

A history dating back to the 18th century gives the city of Fairfax, Virginia a “sense of place,” even though it is located within one of the most heavily populated areas in the east.

Considered separate from Fairfax County, the city nevertheless serves as the county seat. With Washington, D.C. just a short drive away, Fairfax offers a combination of opportunity and growth while retaining its historical charm. The Fairfax Museum and Visitor’s Center showcases the city’s Civil War-era heritage and provides a doorway to other sites in the region, including Manassas and Skyline Drive. Civil War re-enactments, historical sites, art shows, theatrical performances, and various festivals ensure that there's always plenty to do in Fairfax.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fairfax? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fairfax, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fairfax renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairfax 3 BedroomsFairfax Accessible ApartmentsFairfax Apartments under $1,400Fairfax Apartments under $1,600Fairfax Apartments under $1,800
Fairfax Apartments with BalconyFairfax Apartments with GarageFairfax Apartments with GymFairfax Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairfax Apartments with Move-in SpecialsFairfax Apartments with ParkingFairfax Apartments with PoolFairfax Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairfax Cheap PlacesFairfax Cheap PlacesFairfax Dog Friendly ApartmentsFairfax Furnished ApartmentsFairfax Luxury PlacesFairfax Pet Friendly PlacesFairfax Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia