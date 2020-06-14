228 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA with gym
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 11
1 of 26
1 of 33
1 of 23
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 13
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 114
1 of 46
1 of 23
1 of 65
1 of 37
1 of 11
1 of 20
1 of 30
1 of 13
1 of 22
A history dating back to the 18th century gives the city of Fairfax, Virginia a “sense of place,” even though it is located within one of the most heavily populated areas in the east.
Considered separate from Fairfax County, the city nevertheless serves as the county seat. With Washington, D.C. just a short drive away, Fairfax offers a combination of opportunity and growth while retaining its historical charm. The Fairfax Museum and Visitor’s Center showcases the city’s Civil War-era heritage and provides a doorway to other sites in the region, including Manassas and Skyline Drive. Civil War re-enactments, historical sites, art shows, theatrical performances, and various festivals ensure that there's always plenty to do in Fairfax.
Having trouble with Craigslist Fairfax? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairfax renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.