Last updated June 14 2020

228 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA with gym

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
$
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Last updated June 14 at 12:31pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
42 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,699
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16pm
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
25 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10328 SAGER AVENUE
10328 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10722 NORMAN AVENUE
10722 Norman Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1400 sqft
Great location in Fairfax City!! Lovely, Lower Level of single family home with private entrance. 1 bed & 1 bath, family room, kitchenette & room for an office or exercise room too. LL washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
10303 APPALACHIAN CIRCLE
10303 Appalachian Circle, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, 1 FULL BATH CONDO w/ FIREPLACE. WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED. CUSTOM SHADES ON ALL WINDOWS. FULLY RENOVATED KITCHEN & BATH & NEW CARPET. 1 MINUTE TO 66, 2 MILES TO VIENNA METRO. SWIMMING POOL, FITNESS CENTER INCLUDED.

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Mantua
1 Unit Available
3801 LYNN REGIS COURT
3801 Lynn Regis Court, Mantua, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,650
2538 sqft
Very Spacious (over 3300 SF). 2 CAR GAR, HALF ACRE & CUL-DE-SAC street. Country Kitchen with CHERRY CABINETS, REMODELED BATHS includes dual sinks in hall bath. Double pane Windows. Hardwood FLOORS main & up.
City Guide for Fairfax, VA

A history dating back to the 18th century gives the city of Fairfax, Virginia a “sense of place,” even though it is located within one of the most heavily populated areas in the east.

Considered separate from Fairfax County, the city nevertheless serves as the county seat. With Washington, D.C. just a short drive away, Fairfax offers a combination of opportunity and growth while retaining its historical charm. The Fairfax Museum and Visitor’s Center showcases the city’s Civil War-era heritage and provides a doorway to other sites in the region, including Manassas and Skyline Drive. Civil War re-enactments, historical sites, art shows, theatrical performances, and various festivals ensure that there's always plenty to do in Fairfax.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fairfax? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fairfax, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fairfax renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

