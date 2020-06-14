221 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
27 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
802 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Last updated June 14 at 07:49pm
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Last updated June 14 at 06:17pm
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
42 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
23 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
112 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Last updated June 12 at 09:08pm
Mantua
14 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
665 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10328 SAGER AVENUE
10328 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1070 sqft
Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room.

Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
10722 NORMAN AVENUE
10722 Norman Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1400 sqft
Great location in Fairfax City!! Lovely, Lower Level of single family home with private entrance. 1 bed & 1 bath, family room, kitchenette & room for an office or exercise room too. LL washer/dryer.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.

