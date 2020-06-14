/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
221 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA
45 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,524
750 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,660
787 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
26 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
701 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
27 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,427
802 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
42 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
874 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
23 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
38 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
776 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
700 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
112 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
8 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Mantua
14 Units Available
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,348
665 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
10328 SAGER AVENUE
10328 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1070 sqft
Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room.
1 Unit Available
10722 NORMAN AVENUE
10722 Norman Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1400 sqft
Great location in Fairfax City!! Lovely, Lower Level of single family home with private entrance. 1 bed & 1 bath, family room, kitchenette & room for an office or exercise room too. LL washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,705
888 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
