apartments under 1800
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 PM
262 Apartments under $1,800 for rent in Fairfax, VA
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
14 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,452
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,007
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:51pm
$
32 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,499
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,329
1132 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 04:51pm
18 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,528
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,657
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
25 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,499
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,969
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
$
64 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
49 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,554
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
19 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
39 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,109
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
16 Units Available
Mantua
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,398
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
855 sqft
Quick drive to Capital Beltway and I-66. MetroBus stops in front of 199-unit building. Units feature balconies, high-speed internet access, fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets. Laundry facilities, courtyard, clubhouse and pet play area.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
17 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,534
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1094 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,619
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
17 Units Available
Vienna
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,694
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,269
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
10 Units Available
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community in a park-like setting, with free parking and playground. Units feature ceramic tiled bathtubs, garbage disposal and large closets. Conveniently located for commuters close to I-66 and the Vienna Metro.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
17 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1081 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
137 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9485 Fairfax Boulevard, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
698 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9485 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
3743 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD
3743 Chain Bridge Road, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1142 sqft
Furnished home in very convenient Fairfax City location. Living, Dining Room and eat in kitchen. 2 BR's and 2 full baths. TV, all furniture, dishes, etc all included. Private yard with patio. Yard maintenance included in rent. Security System.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10903 MAPLE STREET
10903 Maple Street, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10903 MAPLE STREET in Fairfax. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10167 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10167 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Great spacious & private 2 BR/1 BA unit in Fairfax City conveniently located close to Vienna Metro and public transportation. Rent includes all utilities except electric. Laundry in building basement. Great amenities.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
9469 FAIRFAX BOULEVARD
9469 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED Just pay for Cable! Come home to your bright and Spacious condo in super convenient Foxcroft Colony~ Fairfax Circle area**Sun-filled open floor plan with large Living & Dining Rooms** Oversized Bedrooms**Updated Kitchen &
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10028 MOSBY WOODS DRIVE
10028 Mosby Wood Drive, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
984 sqft
Spacious two bedroom and 1 bath condo in the heart of Fairfax. Brand new flooring, upgraded kitchen cabinets. Great commuter location. Close to 495, 66 and 50. Lovely neighborhood, great outdoor pool available.
