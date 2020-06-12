243 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA

/
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1126 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
34 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
36 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
24 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
27 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
114 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
900 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
21 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
160 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.
1 Unit Available
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. Water and trash included and covered by HOA. The unit is located on the first floor.
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.
1 Unit Available
11331 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11331 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Limited Service Listing. Please deal directly with landlord. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage, 3 level condo in the heart of fairfax for rent. Near Fair Oaks Mall. Easy access to I-66. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DRIVE
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
Bright and cheerful unit in fantastic area--Walk to Metro rail. Two level unit with street level entrances from Centerboro or courtyard.
1 Unit Available
10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE
10212 Bushman Drive, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo in Oakton. Newly modeled kitchen with granite countertop and shaker-style cabinetry. Wood flooring throughout the unit. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Separate MBR and MBA.
