Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:46 PM

243 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA

Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
41 Units Available
eaves Fairfax City
10608 Kitty Pozer Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,984
1126 sqft
An idyllic community of two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes. Close to Fairfax City, these luxury homes feature newly-renovated kitchens. Access to community pool, clubhouse and business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,889
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1192 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
$
36 Units Available
Ellipse at Fairfax Corner
11842 Federalist Way, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1022 sqft
Newly renovated resort-style apartments featuring private patios and balconies, fireplaces, and modern kitchen appliances. On-site amenities include picnic area, car wash, clubhouse, tennis courts and swimming pool. Located near the Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
$
21 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
24 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
114 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
29 Units Available
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
900 sqft
Cat- and dog-friendly community conveniently located near retail, restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site amenities include swimming pool, modern fitness center, tennis court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1107 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Vienna
21 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
160 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
30 Units Available
The Elms at Oakton
3223 Arrowhead Cir, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1058 sqft
Live effortlessly with the spacious comfort and 24-hour maintenance. Just steps from the Oak Marr Rec Center, you can enjoy convenient access to an indoor pool, fitness classes and a driving range with par-3 course.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
16 Units Available
Oakton Park Apartments
3347 Willow Crescent Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,955
1017 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with recent updates. Pet friendly. On-site laundry available. Very close to Vienna Metro station. Close to I-66. Within minutes of Shiloh Street Park.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
4144 Fountainside Lane , Unit 102 - 102
4144 Fountainside Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1214 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-AUGUST: Beautiful & spacious family friendly 2 bedroom/2 bath Condominium located within an HOA community, with a pool onsite. Water and trash included and covered by HOA. The unit is located on the first floor.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
9480 VIRGINIA CENTER BOULEVARD
9480 Virginia Center Boulevard, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1032 sqft
Bright & quiet top level 2BR/2BA w/ Loft & Large pkg space G2-114 for 2-3 cars across from Vienna Metro station. Largest model in Acadia! New A/C, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Hardwood floors. Tiles in baths. Corian counters. Gas cooking.

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
11331 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11331 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Limited Service Listing. Please deal directly with landlord. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage, 3 level condo in the heart of fairfax for rent. Near Fair Oaks Mall. Easy access to I-66. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
2765 CENTERBORO DRIVE
2765 Centerboro Dr, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1082 sqft
Bright and cheerful unit in fantastic area--Walk to Metro rail. Two level unit with street level entrances from Centerboro or courtyard.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
10212 BUSHMAN DRIVE
10212 Bushman Drive, Oakton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1136 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 Bath condo in Oakton. Newly modeled kitchen with granite countertop and shaker-style cabinetry. Wood flooring throughout the unit. Eat-in kitchen, separate dining room, Separate MBR and MBA.

