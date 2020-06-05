Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly carport stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym playground pool bbq/grill internet access tennis court parking carport

We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes in Fair Lakes, Virginia offers pet friendly living among 33 wooded acres. Select apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances and granite countertops. All homes feature a fireplace and a dry bar, generously sized rooms, walk in closets, a private patio or balcony, and a washer and dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our smoke free community offers two large swimming pools, Energize fitness center, two tennis courts, a playground, on site recycling, a picnic area and a clubhouse. Our commuter friendly location offers easy access to Washington DC, Baltimore and Virginia. We are close to Routes 50, 28, 29, 66 and I 495. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.