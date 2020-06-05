All apartments in Fairfax
Find more places like Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairfax, VA
/
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:51 PM

Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes

13300 Blueberry Ln · (571) 458-1312
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Browse Similar Places
Fairfax
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13300 Blueberry Ln, Fairfax, VA 22033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 91B13C · Avail. Sep 13

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 93K22C · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

Unit 88L22C · Avail. Jul 16

$1,509

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 718 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 96B21C · Avail. Sep 9

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 91K14B · Avail. Sep 20

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Unit 81L14B · Avail. Aug 9

$1,659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 14+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 07K33B · Avail. Aug 30

$2,329

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
parking
carport
We offer a variety of tour options including in person tours, virtual and self guided tours. Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes in Fair Lakes, Virginia offers pet friendly living among 33 wooded acres. Select apartments feature fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel GE appliances and granite countertops. All homes feature a fireplace and a dry bar, generously sized rooms, walk in closets, a private patio or balcony, and a washer and dryer. Smart home technology including locks and thermostat available! Our smoke free community offers two large swimming pools, Energize fitness center, two tennis courts, a playground, on site recycling, a picnic area and a clubhouse. Our commuter friendly location offers easy access to Washington DC, Baltimore and Virginia. We are close to Routes 50, 28, 29, 66 and I 495. Guarantors welcome! BY PROVIDING YOUR PHONE NUMBER, YOU CONSENT TO RECEIVE TEXT MESSAGES. Must be 18 or older to participate in Aimco text messaging information and appointments. You may only enter the program with a mobile number that is registered to you. Message and data rates apply. The program is governed by Aimco Text Messaging Terms and Conditions provided at AimcoTextTerms.com, Aimco Text Messaging Privacy Policy provided at AimcoTextPrivacy.com and Aimco General Privacy Policy provided at AimcoPrivacy.com. Text STOP to receive stop receiving text message reminders or HELP for assistance.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Our pet-friendly apartments welcome most breeds of dogs. However, because certain dogs do not thrive in a community environment, we cannot accommodate the following breeds or mixes: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Terrier, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Husky, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler and Wolf Hybrid.
Parking Details: Surface lot, assigned: $20/month. Parking for residents is available on a first-come, first-served basis in our private parking lot. Other, assigned: $25/month. Reserved parking for residents is available in our private parking lot. Prices vary by location and range from $25-$50. Covered lot, assigned: $55/month. Covered carport parking options are available for residents. Prices vary based on location ranging from $25-$55. A valid hang tag must be displayed and a carport addendum must be signed.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have any available units?
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes has 32 units available starting at $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have?
Some of Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Moving is a hassle, and the cost comes with a lot of last minute purchases. Let us help you out! Get up to $500 OFF when you move into select apartment homes!? Conditions apply.
Is Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Shenandoah Crossing Apartment Homes?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd
Fairfax, VA 22030
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir
Fairfax, VA 22030
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr
Fairfax, VA 22033
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir
Fairfax, VA 22033
Layton Hall Apartments
10320 Layton Hall Dr
Fairfax, VA 22030
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq
Fairfax, VA 22031
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd
Fairfax, VA 22031
Pinewood Plaza Apartments
3963 Persimmon Dr
Fairfax, VA 22031

Similar Pages

Fairfax 1 BedroomsFairfax 2 Bedrooms
Fairfax Apartments under $1,800Fairfax Pet Friendly Places
Fairfax Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
Reston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MD
Leesburg, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAChillum, MDAnnandale, VAMcNair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity