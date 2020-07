Amenities

Fairchase Apartments in Fairfax, VA is located between Route 29, The Fairfax County Parkway and the area's best shopping and dining districts: Fairfax Corner, Fair Oaks and Fair Lakes. Our convenient location in Northern Virginia's Technology Corridor provides easy access to Herndon, Reston, Tysons Corner and Washington, DC businesses. Our updated apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding, large walk-in closets, in-home washer and dryer, and kitchens with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy great amenities including a pool with sundeck, fitness center, beautiful courtyards with grills and a clubhouse with billiards and flat-screen TV.