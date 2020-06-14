113 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA with garage
A history dating back to the 18th century gives the city of Fairfax, Virginia a “sense of place,” even though it is located within one of the most heavily populated areas in the east.
Considered separate from Fairfax County, the city nevertheless serves as the county seat. With Washington, D.C. just a short drive away, Fairfax offers a combination of opportunity and growth while retaining its historical charm. The Fairfax Museum and Visitor’s Center showcases the city’s Civil War-era heritage and provides a doorway to other sites in the region, including Manassas and Skyline Drive. Civil War re-enactments, historical sites, art shows, theatrical performances, and various festivals ensure that there's always plenty to do in Fairfax.
Fairfax apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.