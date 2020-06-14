113 Apartments for rent in Fairfax, VA with garage

Apartment List
Fairfax apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
Dwell Vienna Metro
2975 Hunters Branch Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
986 sqft
This upscale neighborhood is a joy to live in, minutes from public transportation and pet-friendly. Units offer a range of amenities, from on-site parking and outdoor living space to granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Vienna
23 Units Available
Halstead Square at Dunn Loring Metro
2729 Merrilee Drive, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,713
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,061
1061 sqft
Pet-friendly and highly walkable, this community is near plenty of shops, restaurants, and transit options. From the sparkling pool to the 24-hour gym, the amenities are top-notch. Multiple styles and modern floor plans available.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 114

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
113 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
25 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,655
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1103 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
158 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,775
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1091 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln
4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2700 sqft
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4108 LAMARRE DR
4108 Lamarre Drive, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Well cared for, very nice split foyer, 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, garage, deck, large fenced yard nestled among hardwoods, wonderful residential neighborhood end of street, no through street, privacy, close to Old Town Fairfax City, transportation

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
10120 BALLYNAHOWN CIRCLE
10120 Ballynahown Circle, Fairfax, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2660 sqft
TWO MASTER BEDROOMS(ONE ON MAIN LEVEL) BOTH WITH EN SUITE BATHS**FEELS LIKE A SINGLE FAMILY HOME***UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES** FAMILY ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILING***2 GAS FIREPLACES***GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS***PRIV FENCED PATIO

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
10328 SAGER AVENUE
10328 Sager Avenue, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous condo in the heart of Fairfax City! Gorgeous hardwood floors in MB. Quality Custom Built-Ins on each side of the gas fireplace. Balcony off of the Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Fairfax

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11430 ABNER AVENUE
11430 Abner Avenue, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1600 sqft
Vacant and Easy to Show! Beautiful, Bright and Spacious. This luxury 3 level brick front townhome is in the desirable area of Fairfax (Fairfax Corner). Extremely well maintained.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4207 KERRIGAN LANE
4207 Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1740 sqft
Nicely updated garage townhome ready for you! Minutes to major transportation routes, restaurants and shopping. Three Finished levels with a three level rear bump out.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4209 RIDGE TOP ROAD
4209 Ridge Top Road, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
66078 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo-Style Apartment Living!SHORT/LONG Term Leases,Kit w/Granite/SS App.W/D, Garage,Fitness Ctr, Billiard,Pool.Pet deposit. Prices subject to change daily. PLEASE CALL LEASING OFFICE FOR AVAILABILITY. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE DAILY.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
11345 ARISTOTLE DR #6-410
11345 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1104 sqft
MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE!! Hardwood all thru main including bedrooms, gourmet kitchen with S/S appliances, 42" maple cabinets, expansive granite countertop and breakfast bar.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
11331 ARISTOTLE DRIVE
11331 Aristotele Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1270 sqft
Limited Service Listing. Please deal directly with landlord. 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 1 car garage, 3 level condo in the heart of fairfax for rent. Near Fair Oaks Mall. Easy access to I-66. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3100 WATERLOO LANE
3100 Waterloo Lane, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
Move by mid July. Luxury TH w/ 2 car garage. Walk to Vienna Metro Station & County community center. Fully upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ granite counter top. Hard wood floors though out but bed rooms. Large living room and dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9966 CYRANDALL DRIVE
9966 Cryandall Drive, Oakton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2184 sqft
BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED TWO CAR GARAGE TOWNHOUSE IN PRIME LOCATION NEAR METRO**3 LEVEL BUMP-OUT FOR EXTRA SPACE/DEN IN BASEMENT, SUNROOM IN MAIN & HUGE MASTER SUITE**UPGRADED FEATURES THROUGH OUT-REFINISHED HARDWOOD, CUSTOM PAINT,QUARTZ ISLAND TOP,

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Merrifield
1 Unit Available
2957 THOMPSON PARK LANE
2957 Thompson Park Lane, Merrifield, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1980 sqft
*Photos are from 2019 before current tenant**Showings will begin June 1st, 2020**Lock box will be placed on property June 1st, 2020**When showing, please follow CDC guidelines**Application fee is $50 per adult*Beautiful townhouse, close proximity to

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2992 RITTENHOUSE CIRCLE
2992 Rittenhouse Circle, Oakton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1418 sqft
Close to Vienna/Fairfax GMU, Town of Vienna, Mosaic District, parks and easy access to I-66 . Commuter Dream Spot. This beautiful townhouse located at the Lofts at Metro West features open an floor plan, high ceiling and gleaming hardwood floors.
City Guide for Fairfax, VA

A history dating back to the 18th century gives the city of Fairfax, Virginia a “sense of place,” even though it is located within one of the most heavily populated areas in the east.

Considered separate from Fairfax County, the city nevertheless serves as the county seat. With Washington, D.C. just a short drive away, Fairfax offers a combination of opportunity and growth while retaining its historical charm. The Fairfax Museum and Visitor’s Center showcases the city’s Civil War-era heritage and provides a doorway to other sites in the region, including Manassas and Skyline Drive. Civil War re-enactments, historical sites, art shows, theatrical performances, and various festivals ensure that there's always plenty to do in Fairfax.

Having trouble with Craigslist Fairfax? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fairfax, VA

Fairfax apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

