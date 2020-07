Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground package receiving on-site laundry basketball court tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Layton Hall Apartments, a quiet, well located affordable community in a park-like setting within walking distance to Fairfax County offices, shopping and restaurants. Layton Hall features spacious living rooms, kitchens and bedrooms, beautiful parquet flooring, balconies and ample free parking. If you are looking for a community that offers a park-like setting, value priced in the center of the City of Fairfax, make Layton Hall your new home today! Layton Hall -City of Fairfax's best kept secret!