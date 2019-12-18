Rent Calculator
Home
/
Broadlands, VA
/
22060 DILWORTH SQUARE
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:05 AM
1 of 29
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
22060 DILWORTH SQUARE
22060 Dilworth Square
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Broadlands
See all
Broadlands South
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
22060 Dilworth Square, Broadlands, VA 20148
Broadlands South
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
AMAZING 3BR 3.5 BA TH IN BROADLANDS SOUTH, MINUTES AWAY FROM METRO (JULY 2020) AND MILL RUN ELEMENTARY. ENJOY ALL THE BROADLANDS AMENITIES! MUCH MORE TO SEE GO AND SEE NOW!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have any available units?
22060 DILWORTH SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Broadlands, VA
.
What amenities does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have?
Some of 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
22060 DILWORTH SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Broadlands
.
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE offer parking?
No, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE does not offer parking.
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have a pool?
No, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22060 DILWORTH SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
