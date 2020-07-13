208 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
42983 SUNDANCE SQUARE
42983 Sundance Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3241 sqft
EXQUISITE 4 BR, 3.5 BATH HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY!! NEWER SOLID WOOD HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERTOP W/ ISLAND IN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES. NEWER CARPET AND TILES ON UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
21525 WELBY TERRACE
21525 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
3BR 2.
Results within 1 mile of Broadlands
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
20631 SIBBALD SQUARE
20631 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1668 sqft
RENT SPECIAL DISCOUNT: $150 OFF PER MONTH FOR 2 YR LEASE OR $100 OFF PER MONTH FOR 1 YR LEASE FOR JULY MOVE-IN. MUST SEE, WON'T LAST LONG. Gorgeous end unit overlooking park and gazebo, bright and airy , 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Baths, 2 level condo/townhouse.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
42861 Genuine Reward Court
42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools. Tenant not responsible for Lawn care. There is a garden care to take care of the yard.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
21787 OAKVILLE TERRACE
21787 Oakville Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2151 sqft
Great location ! 2 car garage end unit townhouse with deck & rear fence. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 " cabinets, gas cooking, hardwood floors with deck for all your barbecues. New carpet throughout and paint.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
20646 SIBBALD SQ
20646 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 level townhouse style condo with 3 bedrooms & 2 &1/2 baths. Spacious living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, tall cherry cabinets and granite counter. 1 car garage and unassigned parking spaces.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
21776 GOOSE CROSS TER
21776 Goose Cross Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
End Unit Townhome in Ryan Park. Great Location close to major roadways and shopping/restaurants. Whole house freshly painted and new carpet throughout. Fenced yard and Rear Deck off the kitchen.
City Guide for Broadlands, VA

"Virginia / Lie in all my broken dreams / You pick me up / And you sure make me smile / Virginia / And I would give anything / To come dance around / My memory for awhile" -- Whiskey Myers

Broadlands is a Census Designated Place (CDP) and is a suburban neighborhood of Ashburn. It is part of Loudon County and is located on the northeastern part of the State of Virginia. It has approximately 12,000 residents and has had a population growth of over 15% since 2006. It only has a total area of 3.28 square miles, of which 3.26 square miles is land area and 0.02 square miles is water area. This gives it a high population density - but that just means more friendly neighbors for you to get to know! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Broadlands, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Broadlands apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

