208 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA with parking

"Virginia / Lie in all my broken dreams / You pick me up / And you sure make me smile / Virginia / And I would give anything / To come dance around / My memory for awhile" -- Whiskey Myers

Broadlands is a Census Designated Place (CDP) and is a suburban neighborhood of Ashburn. It is part of Loudon County and is located on the northeastern part of the State of Virginia. It has approximately 12,000 residents and has had a population growth of over 15% since 2006. It only has a total area of 3.28 square miles, of which 3.26 square miles is land area and 0.02 square miles is water area. This gives it a high population density - but that just means more friendly neighbors for you to get to know! See more