apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM
200 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
Broadlands
21288 HIDDEN POND PLACE
21288 Hidden Pond Place, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Colonial on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Broadlands! 4-BR's, 3.5-BA's, 2-story foyer, HW Floors on the main level. Finished Basement. Well maintained backyard. Just steps away from great shopping & dining! Pets case-by-case, no Cats.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
21553 WELBY TERRACE
21553 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1862 sqft
Owner installing Brand New Stainless steel Kitchen APPLIANCES, Gas Cooking Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. New HVAC (2019) Owner to refinish/stain Deck. Well Maintained!!! Great Condition. Great Location, Beautiful 3br 2.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and
Results within 1 mile of Broadlands
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,510
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
27 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,557
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,659
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43419 USK TERRACE
43419 Usk Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3612 sqft
3 year new luxury 4 level end unit 2 car garage 3,612sf of total finished area 5br/4.5 bath townhouse facing community park, quality built by NVHomes. Walking distance to future Metro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20631 SIBBALD SQUARE
20631 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1668 sqft
PLEASE FOLLOW CDC's COVID-19GUIDELINES- WEAR A FACE MASK AND SANITIZE YOUR HANDS BEFORE OPENING THE DOOR AND DO NOT TOUCH ANYTHING IN THE HOUSE AND MAINTAIN SOCIAL DISTANCE. End unit, well maintained, bright and airy , 3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
42861 Genuine Reward Court
42861 Genuine Reward Court, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
Beautiful unit with freshly painted and new appliance. Close to shopping center, trail, restaurant with very nice neighborhood and schools. Tenant not responsible for Lawn care. There is a garden care to take care of the yard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
21787 OAKVILLE TERRACE
21787 Oakville Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2151 sqft
Great location ! 2 car garage end unit townhouse with deck & rear fence. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 " cabinets, gas cooking, hardwood floors with deck for all your barbecues. New carpet throughout and paint.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
20646 SIBBALD SQ
20646 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 level townhouse style condo with 3 bedrooms & 2 &1/2 baths. Spacious living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, tall cherry cabinets and granite counter. 1 car garage and unassigned parking spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
