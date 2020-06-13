/
3 bedroom apartments
103 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Broadlands South
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.
Broadlands South
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.
Broadlands South
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.
Broadlands
21495 Harvest Green Ter
21495 Harvest Green Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1368 sqft
21495 Harvest Green Ter Available 07/01/20 Spacious in Broadlands - Freshly rennovated 3 level townhome in Broadlands community. This beauty features all new appliances, floors, and paint through out.
Broadlands
21564 Iredell Ter
21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1981 sqft
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community.
Broadlands
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and
Broadlands
21425 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21425 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2518 sqft
Won't last long!! beautiful, super clean end unit in the desirable Broadlands community, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT, Luxury master bath, Large kitchen with many cabinets, Huge closet, Hardwood floors, New gas water heater & HVAC.
42609 CHISHOLM DRIVE
42609 Chisholm Drive, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2451 sqft
Don't miss out this great house in Broadlands. Close to shopping plaza's, walking distance toBrambleton TC & will be just around the corner from the metro.
Broadlands
42983 SUNDANCE SQUARE
42983 Sundance Square, Broadlands, VA
EXQUISITE 4 BR, 3.5 BATH HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY!! NEWER SOLID WOOD HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERTOP W/ ISLAND IN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES. NEWER CARPET AND TILES ON UPPER LEVEL.
Broadlands South
21942 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE
21942 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2448 sqft
End Unit, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, 3BR,2FB,2HB. Hardwoods Main level, New Carpet, Deck With Stairs. Large Kitchen, with granite island. Eat in kitchen with family room. Laundry Room. Master Bedroom With 2 Walk In Closets. No through street.
Broadlands
21525 WELBY TERRACE
21525 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
3BR 2.
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Ashburn Farm
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.
Brambleton Landbay
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH
20720 ERSKINE TERRACE
20720 Erskine Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY! End-unit 2 level condo with 3 BEDS & 2.5 BATHS close to the toll road, shopping centers, offered for rent July 1st move in! Gorgeous kitchen and hardwood wood floors with premium appliances and cabinets.
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.
20646 SIBBALD SQ
20646 Sibbald Square, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2 level townhouse style condo with 3 bedrooms & 2 &1/2 baths. Spacious living and dining room. Gourmet kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, tall cherry cabinets and granite counter. 1 car garage and unassigned parking spaces.
42642 NEW DAWN TERRACE
42642 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1892 sqft
Brambleton Neighborhood. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your back deck. Fully fenced back yard.
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.
22683 FLOWING SPRING SQUARE
22683 Flowing Spring Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2352 sqft
Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center.
21369 SAWYER SQ
21369 Sawyer Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome home to this beautiful, brick front town home in sought after Ashburn! This home has everything you could ask for deck, patio, fenced backyard, kitchen offers granite, tile back splash, SS appliances, island, space for eating area which
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.
