broadlands south
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:13 PM
120 Apartments for rent in Broadlands South, Broadlands, VA
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
42 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,500
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
14 Units Available
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
29 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43750 CLEMENS TERRACE
43750 Clemens Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2605 sqft
Great Opportunity to Lease! Three bedroom 2 car garage in the heart of Ashburn. Open floor plan in this Bradbury Model. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a generous island.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21553 WELBY TERRACE
21553 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1862 sqft
Owner installing Brand New Stainless steel Kitchen APPLIANCES, Gas Cooking Range, Fridge, Dishwasher. New HVAC (2019) Owner to refinish/stain Deck. Well Maintained!!! Great Condition. Great Location, Beautiful 3br 2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21787 OAKVILLE TERRACE
21787 Oakville Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2151 sqft
Great location ! 2 car garage end unit townhouse with deck & rear fence. Gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, 42 " cabinets, gas cooking, hardwood floors with deck for all your barbecues. New carpet throughout and paint.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
21576 ZUKNICK TER
21576 Zuknick Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21576 ZUKNICK TER in Ashburn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
