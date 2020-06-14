Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broadlands renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21564 Iredell Ter
21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1981 sqft
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21425 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21425 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2518 sqft
Won't last long!! beautiful, super clean end unit in the desirable Broadlands community, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT, Luxury master bath, Large kitchen with many cabinets, Huge closet, Hardwood floors, New gas water heater & HVAC.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
42983 SUNDANCE SQUARE
42983 Sundance Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3241 sqft
EXQUISITE 4 BR, 3.5 BATH HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY!! NEWER SOLID WOOD HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERTOP W/ ISLAND IN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES. NEWER CARPET AND TILES ON UPPER LEVEL.
Results within 1 mile of Broadlands
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
35 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,465
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$4,295
6836 sqft
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 6 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE
20965 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
737 sqft
Tranquil one bedroom, one bath unit on second floor in garden style building. Recently renovated with engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, granite counters, and upgraded appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22683 FLOWING SPRING SQUARE
22683 Flowing Spring Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2352 sqft
Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
21369 SAWYER SQ
21369 Sawyer Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Welcome home to this beautiful, brick front town home in sought after Ashburn! This home has everything you could ask for deck, patio, fenced backyard, kitchen offers granite, tile back splash, SS appliances, island, space for eating area which

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22458 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22458 Philanthropic Drive, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3710 sqft
Model-like Luxury end-unit! 5 bedroom/4.5 bath 4 level NV Tysons rental.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 05:15pm
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
City Guide for Broadlands, VA

"Virginia / Lie in all my broken dreams / You pick me up / And you sure make me smile / Virginia / And I would give anything / To come dance around / My memory for awhile" -- Whiskey Myers

Broadlands is a Census Designated Place (CDP) and is a suburban neighborhood of Ashburn. It is part of Loudon County and is located on the northeastern part of the State of Virginia. It has approximately 12,000 residents and has had a population growth of over 15% since 2006. It only has a total area of 3.28 square miles, of which 3.26 square miles is land area and 0.02 square miles is water area. This gives it a high population density - but that just means more friendly neighbors for you to get to know! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Broadlands, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Broadlands renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

