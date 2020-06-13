108 Apartments for rent in Broadlands, VA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21433 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21433 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2267 sqft
Available for Rent from 08/01/2020 *Brick front well maintained 1-car garage townhome on dead end street with 3BR and 3 Full Bath and 1 Half Bath *Upgraded gourmet kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & granite*Large family room w/ gas FP & access

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2646 sqft
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21495 Harvest Green Ter
21495 Harvest Green Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1368 sqft
21495 Harvest Green Ter Available 07/01/20 Spacious in Broadlands - Freshly rennovated 3 level townhome in Broadlands community. This beauty features all new appliances, floors, and paint through out.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21564 Iredell Ter
21564 Iredell Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1981 sqft
21564 Iredell Ter Available 07/01/20 Appealing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome in Broadlands Community! - Appealing open floor plan in sought after Broadlands community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
43087 AUTUMNWOOD SQ
43087 Autumnwood Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Beautifully updated end unit townhome in sought after Broadlands! 2017 renovation included: full interior painting, carpets, wide plank hardwood floors, lighting, stainless steel appliances, tile floors in full baths, granite counters in kitchen and

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21425 FALLING ROCK TERRACE
21425 Falling Rock Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2518 sqft
Won't last long!! beautiful, super clean end unit in the desirable Broadlands community, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT, Luxury master bath, Large kitchen with many cabinets, Huge closet, Hardwood floors, New gas water heater & HVAC.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
42609 CHISHOLM DRIVE
42609 Chisholm Drive, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2451 sqft
Don't miss out this great house in Broadlands. Close to shopping plaza's, walking distance toBrambleton TC & will be just around the corner from the metro.

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
42983 SUNDANCE SQUARE
42983 Sundance Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3241 sqft
EXQUISITE 4 BR, 3.5 BATH HOME IN MUCH SOUGHT AFTER BROADLANDS COMMUNITY!! NEWER SOLID WOOD HARDWOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL, GRANITE COUNTERTOP W/ ISLAND IN KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES. NEWER CARPET AND TILES ON UPPER LEVEL.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21942 BRAMBLEBUSH TERRACE
21942 Bramblebush Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2448 sqft
End Unit, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, 3BR,2FB,2HB. Hardwoods Main level, New Carpet, Deck With Stairs. Large Kitchen, with granite island. Eat in kitchen with family room. Laundry Room. Master Bedroom With 2 Walk In Closets. No through street.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands
1 Unit Available
21525 WELBY TERRACE
21525 Welby Terrace, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1807 sqft
3BR 2.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Ashburn Village
12 Units Available
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,439
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,259
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
28 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,521
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,039
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ashburn Farm
1 Unit Available
43470 GOLDEN MEADOW CIRCLE
43470 Golden Meadow Circle, Ashburn, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3185 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath Single Family home with 2 car garage available for rent.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
20720 ERSKINE TERRACE
20720 Erskine Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1600 sqft
CLEAN & MOVE-IN READY! End-unit 2 level condo with 3 BEDS & 2.5 BATHS close to the toll road, shopping centers, offered for rent July 1st move in! Gorgeous kitchen and hardwood wood floors with premium appliances and cabinets.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
21761 FLORA SPRINGS TERRACE
21761 Flora Springs Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2151 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION! ! ! Close to Rte 267 Dulles Toll Rd, shopping, restaurants, Golds Gym and walking distance to the coming soon Metro Ashburn Station.
City Guide for Broadlands, VA

"Virginia / Lie in all my broken dreams / You pick me up / And you sure make me smile / Virginia / And I would give anything / To come dance around / My memory for awhile" -- Whiskey Myers

Broadlands is a Census Designated Place (CDP) and is a suburban neighborhood of Ashburn. It is part of Loudon County and is located on the northeastern part of the State of Virginia. It has approximately 12,000 residents and has had a population growth of over 15% since 2006. It only has a total area of 3.28 square miles, of which 3.26 square miles is land area and 0.02 square miles is water area. This gives it a high population density - but that just means more friendly neighbors for you to get to know! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Broadlands, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Broadlands renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

