Broadlands Luxury Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher furnished carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access media room package receiving 24hr maintenance bike storage hot tub

Located in Ashburn, Virginia, in Loudoun County, Broadlands offers a variety of modern one, two and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. These spacious pet friendly apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, crown molding and garage options, alongside great outdoor recreational amenities including a bark park, swimming pool, and an outdoor fitness park. Broadlands Apartments is a luxurious address in a signature suburban setting that puts you close to great shopping, dining and entertainment including One Loudoun, The Village at Leesburg, and Dulles Town Center. Tour today and make Broadlands - HOME. From the moment you walk in the door.