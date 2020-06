Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Almost new Van Metre built 2 Car garage, 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom TH in Brambleton. Open floor plan. Hardwood floors on the main Level. Upgraded appliances and Cabinets with Granite Counter tops in the kitchen. Washer/Dryer at the Bedroom Level. Close to downtown Brambleton. Lots of Community amenities. Rent includes Verizon FIOS Internet and Cable TV. Available from November 16, 2019.