Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:27 AM

185 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA with garage

Brambleton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22721 SETTLERS TRAIL TERRACE
22721 Settlers Trail Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1864 sqft
LOWER END UNIT TOWN HOUSE/ CONDO AT THE RESIDENCES AT BRAMBLETON. THREE BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES UPGRADED CABINETS. ONE CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE.Please contact agent first to schedule showing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
22778 Sagamore Sq
22778 Sagamore Square, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 3 level townhouse in a great school district can be yours for $ 1,950/month.The monthly rent includes Verizon FiOS high speed internet & HD TV, and front yard maintenance. If you are interested, please call.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23286 Connie Marie Ter
23286 Connie Marie Terrace, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
4 Bed Room and 3.5 bath Town house is available for Rent near Brambleton Town center in Ashburn : Property Available for Rent : July-1st-2020: It is ready for view for future tenants starting from today(June-12th-2020) (RLNE5857357)

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22728 BEACON CREST TER
22728 Beacon Crest Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
PLEASE REMOVE SHOES*IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY AVAILABLE*SHOWS IMMACULATE FROM TOP TO BOTTOM*3 BEDROOMS, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3162 sqft
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
Studio
$2,600
3010 sqft
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42481 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42481 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3024 sqft
3000 sft 3 Level TH walking distance to Brambleton Town Center. 2 car Detached Garage, Main level Wood, Steel appliances. Must see Please contact tenant and give 2+ hours notice.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3777 sqft
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2722 sqft
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Broadlands South
18 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Broadlands South
12 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
21844 COBBLE POND SQUARE
21844 Cobble Pond Square, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1499 sqft
Available Now! Move-in Ready Fresh Paint & New Carpet!Wonderful 3 Finished Level 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath Townhome Available Now! 2 Generous Sized Bedrooms on Upper-Level w/ 2 Full Baths. Hardwood Floors in Living Room/Dining Room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
22443 ALEWIFE TERRACE
22443 Alewife Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2296 sqft
2016 built West Moore TH in great location. 3BR, 2 FB, 2 HB, gourmet kitchen,double ovens, granite counters, hardwood floors, covered deck, 2 car garage and much more. Proximity to future Metro, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters.
City Guide for Brambleton, VA

Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.

The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Brambleton, VA

Brambleton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

