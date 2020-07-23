Apartment List
/
VA
/
brambleton
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

22 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Brambleton with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profil... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42674 EXPLORER DRIVE
42674 Explorer Drive, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
4316 sqft
This is basement of the family house and is available by the end of august.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
22 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
15 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,649
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Results within 5 miles of Brambleton
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:22 AM
26 Units Available
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
21 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,436
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,996
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.

1 of 65

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
25192 BEACH PLACE
25192 Beach Place, South Riding, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2889 sqft
Gorgeous 2,889 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated April 10 at 02:16 AM
1 Unit Available
25175 HUMMOCKY TERRACE
25175 Hummocky Terrace, Stone Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,399
2800 sqft
WOW!!!! STUNNING TOWNHOUSE IN DESIRABLE STONE RIDGE COMMUNITY!!!***OVERSIZED GOURMET KITCHEN W/ STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS!! LUXURY OWNERS SUITE W/ WIC AND TRAY CEILING***SPA LIKE OWNERS BATH W/ 12" CERAMIC TILE***ENJOY YOUR BBQ
Results within 10 miles of Brambleton
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1349 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
17 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,449
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Westfield Village
5115 Woodmere Dr, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,533
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,062
1314 sqft
A well-designed apartment complex, the grounds on Westfield Village include a large pool, a pretty clubhouse, plenty of playground equipment and green grass everywhere. Apartments have granite counter-top kitchens, a patio and full bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S, Leesburg, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,716
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,111
1109 sqft
Hardwood floors, extra storage space, and refrigerator & cooking range: The Metropolitan has it all. Close to Leesburg Executive Airport, the complex houses its own business center, guest site and media room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
22 Units Available
Assembly Herndon
2511 Farmcrest Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1022 sqft
Stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments with complimentary shuttle service to Silver Line Metro station. Recently renovated with stainless steel appliances and scenic porch and balcony vistas.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
33 Units Available
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE, Leesburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,406
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
957 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments in historic Leesburg, just 10 minutes from Dulles Town Center Mall. Cable and high-speed internet ready. Tennis court and swimming pool. Walking distance from Frederick Douglass Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
22 Units Available
Camden Dulles Station
2320 Dulles Station Blvd, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,279
1391 sqft
Recently renovated apartments in the vibrant, bustling Dulles Tech Corridor. 1-3 bedrooms available with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Scenic courtyard and community garden plots on site.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
37 Units Available
Post Corners
5804 Post Corners Trl, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1332 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes in the business district of Centreville, south of Interstate 66, and 13 miles from Dulles International Airport. Spacious units with washers and dryers. Fitness center, lighted tennis courts, pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
18 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,675
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
1296 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
23 Units Available
The Point at Monroe Place
2300 Woodland Crossing Dr, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1005 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments near shopping, dining and Dulles technology area. Includes patio or balcony and kitchen with stainless steel and granite finishes. Community clubhouse, elevator, pool and garage add comfort and convenience.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
$
35 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,735
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1149 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
12009 BOBWHITE DRIVE
12009 Bobwhite Drive, Prince William County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3690 sqft
Incredible 5 acre homesite sits on a mostly wooded lot. This beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home was fully renovated 2 years ago and is move-in ready. Enjoy quiet summer evenings on the screened in porch as the kids play on the swing set.

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
12913 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12913 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available August 1st, Second parking space available for lease. 1 bedroom condo w upgraded kitchen with Island, SS Appl, and Granite countertops. Bedroom with his and hers closets. Dual entry bathroom.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
1 Unit Available
Kendrick Court
13430 Coppermine Road, McNair, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
128611 sqft
We are running a concession of $400 off at move-in and $99 off for the other 11 months of the lease in all 2b/1bath apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated March 28 at 10:56 PM
1 Unit Available
14802 RYDELL ROAD
14802 Rydell Road, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
968 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with walkout porch.Spacious 2 bedroom and walk in closet. New hardwood floor throughout.Convenient to shopping mall ,transportation 66,28,29,286. walking trail,pool,tennis court.
City Guide for Brambleton, VA

Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.

The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for accessible apartments in Brambleton, VA

There are plenty of options for wheelchair accessible apartments in Brambleton with the right research and approach. Get started by choosing the accessible option in your profile on Apartment List for quick results.

Stay focused on the location and amenities you need that will empower your life and make day-to-day living easier. The neighborhood you move to should offer ample wheelchair accessible parking, public transportation, dining, and entertainment options to fit your lifestyle.

Take your time and ask plenty of questions when touring wheelchair accessible apartments in Brambleton. Look for features like wide doorways, elevators, entrance ramps, and accessible sinks with lower countertops. Front-loading washer and dryers are also important, as well as hardwood floors that makes using a wheelchair easier. Ask if there are any plans for future renovations that may increase, or decrease, the accessibility of the apartment. Ask about handicap parking spaces and explain your rights to make reasonable modifications to your space.

Similar Pages

Brambleton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBrambleton 2 Bedroom ApartmentsBrambleton 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsBrambleton 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBrambleton Apartments with Balconies
Brambleton Apartments with GaragesBrambleton Apartments with GymsBrambleton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrambleton Apartments with ParkingBrambleton Apartments with Pools
Brambleton Apartments with Washer-DryersBrambleton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrambleton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAPurcellville, VABurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VANewington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VA
Yorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MDBull Run, VAStone Ridge, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia