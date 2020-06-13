119 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA with balcony
Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.
The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brambleton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.