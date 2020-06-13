Apartment List
119 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42495 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42495 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1950 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE
42657 Willow Bend Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3342 sqft
LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3162 sqft
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42467 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42467 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
Studio
$2,600
3010 sqft
Elegant four level brick front townhome in Brambleton . Covered front porch entrance with transom and side lites at front door.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42642 NEW DAWN TERRACE
42642 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1892 sqft
Brambleton Neighborhood. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your back deck. Fully fenced back yard.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,350
3777 sqft
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2722 sqft
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22721 SETTLERS TRAIL TERRACE
22721 Settlers Trail Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1864 sqft
LOWER END UNIT TOWN HOUSE/ CONDO AT THE RESIDENCES AT BRAMBLETON. THREE BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES UPGRADED CABINETS. ONE CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE.Please contact agent first to schedule showing.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42492 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42492 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super nice Brambleton Condo - open floorplan, hardwood floors, granite countertops including breakfast bar. Walk-in closet from bedroom. Balcony off living room. Good natural light to this 3rd floor unit. Convenient to everything.

Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Broadlands South
13 Units Available
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,769
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
29 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
22 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,520
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,806
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.

Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2646 sqft
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.

Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.

Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2820 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.

Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,550
3474 sqft
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.
City Guide for Brambleton, VA

Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.

The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Brambleton, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Brambleton renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

