1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:17 PM
73 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brambleton Landbay
22641 Blue Elder Ter #301
22641 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
850 sqft
Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo features hardwood flooring, & gas fireplace. - Fabulously upgraded kitchen complete with a full sized pantry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Brambleton Landbay
42381 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
42381 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
830 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Brambleton Landbay
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Brambleton Landbay
42492 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42492 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Super nice Brambleton Condo - open floorplan, hardwood floors, granite countertops including breakfast bar. Walk-in closet from bedroom. Balcony off living room. Good natural light to this 3rd floor unit. Convenient to everything.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
831 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,525
812 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
772 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
841 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
1000 sqft
Location!!! This townhouse is close to everything. Seconds from the Greenway. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage. Community has pool, basketball courts, tot lots and picnic area. Bonus space for office in the basement.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
Results within 5 miles of Brambleton
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,365
891 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,459
800 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,687
786 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,492
720 sqft
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Ashbrook
The Ashborough
20155 San Joaquin Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,502
819 sqft
This luxury community puts residents in the heart of Ashburn. Homes feature an open-concept layout with granite countertops and subway-inspired backsplash. Garden-style apartments. On-site fitness center, playground, and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,598
968 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
The Elms at Arcola
24710 Tribe Sq, Arcola, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,854
920 sqft
Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and fireplace. Tenants have access to community garden, pool, playground, clubhouse and Internet cafe. Gym with yoga classes. Cat- and dog-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
832 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Ashburn Farm
20965 TIMBER RIDGE TERRACE
20965 Timber Ridge Terrace, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
737 sqft
Tranquil one bedroom, one bath unit on second floor in garden style building. Recently renovated with engineered hardwood floors, ceramic tiles, granite counters, and upgraded appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Ashburn Village
20402 COOL FERN SQUARE
20402 Cool Fern Square, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
560 sqft
Basement level apartment for one person only with a walkout private entrance to the back yard and street. Living room with kitchenette area, bedroom and full bath. Unfurnished or partially finished as renter needs. Street parking.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
Ashburn Village
20709 RAINSBORO DRIVE
20709 Rainsboro Drive, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
2756 sqft
This is a lovely lower level walkout basement apartment, newly renovated, in a detached, occupied, home. It has 1 large room (living space) plus a separate bedroom, bathroom, and private laundry facility for the tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Brambleton
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,534
862 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Dulles Glen
1265 Elden St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,371
720 sqft
Charming 1-4 bedroom units in the heart of the Dulles Tech Corridor. Shopping, fine dining and exciting nightlife all within walking distance. Herndon Park and Ride minutes away.
