apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:42 AM
222 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22952 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22952 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Amazing location in Brambleton. Walk to restaurants, movies & all Brambleton Town Center events. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet and TV.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22988 FOX FIRE TERRACE
22988 Fox Fire Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1978 sqft
Prime location. Brick front, two rear loading car garage. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Freshly painted, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet & TV.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42464 RINGNECK PLACE
42464 Ringneck Place, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BR 2.5 BA END UNIT TH FOR RENT IN BRAMBLETON, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH LIGHTS OF LIGHT, CLOSE TO BRAMBLETON SHOPPING CENTER, MOVIE THEATERS, RESTAURANTS, RT. 28, 267, RT. 7, ALL THE BEST BRAMBLETON AMENITIES, PETS CASE BY CASE
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22938 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22938 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1966 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse! This property is in close proximity to shopping, commuter routes and employment centers. The interior offers wood floors, granite counter tops and so much more.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
23390 EPPERSON SQUARE
23390 Epperson Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
4020 sqft
****AVAILABLE 07/01/2020 AND ONWARDS**** - RENTING A SINGLE BEDROOM WITH PRIVATE CLOSET AND SHARED FULL BATHROOM LOCATED ON THE THIRD FLOOR OF A TOWNHOUSE FOR $1,000/MO.
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42381 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
42381 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
830 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.
1 of 28
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.
1 of 34
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,925
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
13 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,388
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
30 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43419 USK TERRACE
43419 Usk Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3612 sqft
3 year new luxury 4 level end unit 2 car garage 3,612sf of total finished area 5br/4.5 bath townhouse facing community park, quality built by NVHomes. Walking distance to future Metro.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY
22817 Nichols Farm Way, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3766 sqft
Immaculately maintained single family home with 3 finished levels in Loudoun Valley Estates. Beautifully Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire house. 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level.
