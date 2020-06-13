/
3 bedroom apartments
116 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:49pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42721 Twinleaf Drive
42721 Twinleaf Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2350 sqft
Fantastic Brambleton location! 3BR/2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42495 MAGELLAN SQUARE
42495 Magellan Square, Brambleton, VA
Stunning townhome in Brambleton. Upgraded kitchen with new refrigerator, 3-level bumpouts, large deck, fenced backyard, plenty of parking in front of the house, and a lot more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42657 WILLOW BEND DRIVE
42657 Willow Bend Drive, Brambleton, VA
LIVE BRAMBLETON. LIVE CONNECTED~RARE FIND BRIGHT AND SUNNY*5 BR 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22944 OLYMPIA DRIVE
22944 Olympia Drive, Brambleton, VA
NOW SHOWINGS ALLOWED UNTIL THIS MONDAY 6/15. GREAT TOWNHOME ACROSS FROM TOWN CENTER, END UNIT, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE, LARGE PATIO SPACE, CHEFS KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DOUBLE OVENS.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22718 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22718 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2766 sqft
ONE OF THE LARGER CONDO STYLE TOWN HOME IN BRAMBLETON WITH OVER 2700+ SQ FT - ONE CAR REAR ENTRY GARAGE - CERAMIC TILED FOYER ENTRY - IMMACULATE AND BRIGHT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH LOT OF WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHT - FEATURING GOURMET KITCHEN WITH
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42481 REGAL WOOD DRIVE
42481 Regal Wood Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
3024 sqft
3000 sft 3 Level TH walking distance to Brambleton Town Center. 2 car Detached Garage, Main level Wood, Steel appliances. Must see Please contact tenant and give 2+ hours notice.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42510 LEGACY PARK DRIVE
42510 Legacy Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
Rare park view townhome located on Brambleton~s Legacy Park! Over 3,000 plus square feet, walking distance to the Brambleton Town Center with access to IMAX movie theater, popular restaurants, grocery store, and numerous other shops and amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
22454 PINE RIDGE COURT
22454 Pine Ridge Court, Brambleton, VA
Welcome home! Located in a cul-de-sac, this beautiful home has 5 spacious bedrooms, 5 and a half bathrooms with bonus rooms in the basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42642 NEW DAWN TERRACE
42642 New Dawn Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1892 sqft
Brambleton Neighborhood. Beautiful 3 level townhouse with 3 bedrooms each with its own bath. Granite counter tops in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy gorgeous sunsets from your back deck. Fully fenced back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23421 SPICE BUSH TERRACE
23421 Spice Bush Terrace, Brambleton, VA
Great Location. Minutes away from toll road, LC Pkwy, Rt 50 and rout 15. Spacious TH with open floor plan. Loads of amenities - including two pools, tennis courts, clubhouse, gym, trails and great schools.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
23242 MINERVA DRIVE
23242 Minerva Drive, Brambleton, VA
** Availalable July 1st ** Beautiful single family home 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Hardwood floors on the main level. Gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and tile backsplash.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42451 Patrick Wayne Square
42451 Patrick Wayne Square, Brambleton, VA
- Spacious and naturally well-lit 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom End Unit Townhouse in Brambleton. 24 feet wide span. - Cable and High Speed Internet are part of HOA fees, included in rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22683 FLOWING SPRING SQUARE
22683 Flowing Spring Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2352 sqft
Ready for move in. The house is fresh and clean for showing. Shows great. Hardwood floors on the main level. The rear yard is fully fenced. Rear lawn service is provided by the HOA. Very short distance to Brambleton Town Center.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22678 PARKLAND FARMS TERRACE
22678 Parkland Farms Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1880 sqft
PRICE REDUCED!! Well Maintained, 2 Car Garage, Hardwood Floor, Upgraded Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counter top, Upgraded Ceramic Tile in Bathroom. Great Location. Rent includes cable and high speed internet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Brambleton Landbay
1 Unit Available
22721 SETTLERS TRAIL TERRACE
22721 Settlers Trail Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1864 sqft
LOWER END UNIT TOWN HOUSE/ CONDO AT THE RESIDENCES AT BRAMBLETON. THREE BEDROOM WITH 2.5 BATHS. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES UPGRADED CABINETS. ONE CAR REAR LOAD GARAGE.Please contact agent first to schedule showing.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Broadlands South
16 Units Available
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,108
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43232 BECONTREE TERRACE
43232 Becontree Terrace, Broadlands, VA
Townhouse just re-painted with new kitchen backsplash! Beautiful and Spacious end-unit with a fenced-in Patio! Enjoy the Living/Dining Room combo with natural light and crown molding.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
22118 Avonworth Sq
22118 Avonworth Square, Broadlands, VA
Available 08/08/20 Avonworth Sq - Property Id: 298250 Townhome is available for Rental from Aug 8 2020, Credit score 700+. No criminal record, no evictions. Minimum 2 year lease, if not rent is $2600.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadlands South
1 Unit Available
43186 Arbor Greene Way
43186 Arbor Greene Way, Broadlands, VA
43186 Arbor Greene Way Available 08/03/20 5BR, 4.5BA Colonial in Broadlands South - 5BR, 4.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/20. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional loft, full bath and sundeck on 4th level, and also recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Loudoun Valley Estates
1 Unit Available
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2664 sqft
