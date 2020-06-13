109 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA
1 of 11
1 of 8
1 of 9
1 of 32
1 of 10
1 of 24
1 of 22
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 6
1 of 20
1 of 36
1 of 27
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 26
1 of 27
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 24
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 15
Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.
The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity. See more
Finding an apartment in Brambleton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.