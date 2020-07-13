Apartment List
226 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brambleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22952 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22952 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Amazing location in Brambleton. Walk to restaurants, movies & all Brambleton Town Center events. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet and TV.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22988 FOX FIRE TERRACE
22988 Fox Fire Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1978 sqft
Prime location. Brick front, two rear loading car garage. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Freshly painted, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet & TV.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,925
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
24 Units Available
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
28 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
12 Units Available
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43297 NOVI TERRACE
43297 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1833 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1 car garage townhouse in Broadlands with 1833 sqft! Gourmet Kitchen with island of granite. Upgraded appliances with SS refrigerator, microwave and oven. Hardwood on main level. Nice Master Bedroom with a big walk in closet.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22268 PHILANTHROPIC DRIVE
22268 Philanthropic Dr, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3400 sqft
One year old NV Homes Ballston Model with additional 4th level loft that has a full bath, bedroom, living room and rooftop deck. There is also a recessed/covered deck/balcony off family room on the second level.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
43270 NOVI TER
43270 Novi Terrace, Ashburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
NEED 2 HOUR NOTICE TO TENANT AND MUST WEAR MASK AND REMOVE SHOES WHEN ENTERING PROPERTY*EASY ACCES TO TOLL ROAD*1,800 PLUS SQUARE FEET WITH 3 BEDROOMS, 3.

1 of 31

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.

1 of 36

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Broadlands South
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/15. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Results within 5 miles of Brambleton
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
15 Units Available
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
City Guide for Brambleton, VA

Brambleton has its own town day celebration. In 2011, September 24 was officially declared "Brambleton Day" in the community. The proclamation was made in honor of Brambleton's 10 year anniversary. Evidently, the day was celebrated during the rest of the year and the community racked up over 450 new home sales during that time period.

The first residents trickled into this town in 2002. This eventful migration was followed by recognition of the town by the U.S. Postal Service -- can't get more official than that. FiOS in the community also makes it possible for residents to bond digitally; the fiber to the home (FTTH) service makes use of fiber optics to send laser-fast data and messages online. Given that most people in Brambleton and the immediate area work in math and IT industries, this type of service is a welcome amenity. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brambleton, VA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brambleton apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

