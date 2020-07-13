/
apartments with pool
138 Apartments for rent in Brambleton, VA with pool
Brambleton Landbay
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303
22668 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1156 sqft
22668 Blue Elder Ter #303 Available 08/01/20 Condo with open floor plan in Ashburn! - PROPERTY WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED. Open floor plan featuring two bedrooms, two full baths. Open kitchen has stainless steel appliances.
Brambleton Landbay
22942 EVERSOLE TER
22942 Eversole Te, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
2 HOUR NOTICE PLEASE. PLEASE FOLLOW ALL COVID GUIDELINES TO REMOVE SHOES & WEAR MASKS. RENT INCLUDES VERIZON FIOS, HD VIDEO & MULTIPLE POOLS. NEXT TO TOT LOTS, TOWN CENTER & GYM. OVER 3,000 FINISHED SQUARE FEET.
Brambleton Landbay
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
Brambleton Landbay
42534 MAYFLOWER TERRACE
42534 Mayflower Te, Brambleton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1438 sqft
SUNNY&BRIGHT,2 BED,2.5 BATH,1 CAR,1438 SQ FT,SPACIOUS BALCONY TH STYLE CONDO IN HEART OF BRAMBLETON*HOME HAS OPEN KIT W/SS APP.
Results within 1 mile of Brambleton
Verified
Broadlands South
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,639
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1370 sqft
Intricately detailed apartments with bay windows, wraparound balconies, 9-foot ceilings and architectural arches with crown molding. Just three minutes from Camden Silo Creek and close to retail, restaurants and popular entertainment venues.
Verified
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,435
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Verified
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,580
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Ashburn, VA with easy access to the Metro. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Luxury community has pool, courtyard, 24-hour gym and yoga classes.
Verified
Broadlands South
Broadlands Luxury Apartments
21799 Crescent Park Sq, Broadlands, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,454
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1487 sqft
Luxury amenities including built-in home theater surround sound, vaulted ceilings, kitchen islands and private garages with remote door openers. Easy access to I-66, Route 50 and Route 28.
Broadlands South
21797 FINDON COURT
21797 Findon Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1216 sqft
Ready to MOVE IN**Come home to your bright and Spacious Townhome style condo in a super convenient heart of Ashburn Location!! 3 Finished levels in Gated community*RED paint wall is from OLD Pictures..
Loudoun Valley Estates
23258 HANWORTH STREET
23258 Hanworth Street, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
3302 sqft
Very Large ..Beautiful 3bedroom 3.5 bathrooms in the Loudoun Valley Community with excellent condition. Community Clubhouse, Community Pool and Playground.Excellent condition .Close to shopping areas!! Easily access to Dulles Toll Road and Route 50.
Broadlands South
21773 BANCROFT COURT
21773 Bancroft Court, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1000 sqft
Location! Seconds from the Greenway and the upcoming Silver Line metro station. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, 1 car garage with driveway. Bonus space for an office on the 1st floor.
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.
Broadlands South
43269 SUNDERLEIGH SQUARE
43269 Sunderleigh Square, Broadlands, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2220 sqft
3 fully finished level brick-front townhome with 1-car garage in Broadlands South - Briar Woods High School, and just around the corner from the new Silver Line Metro.
Loudoun Valley Estates
22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY
22817 Nichols Farm Way, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3766 sqft
Immaculately maintained single family home with 3 finished levels in Loudoun Valley Estates. Beautifully Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire house. 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level.
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
22310 TEES TERRACE
22310 Tess Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2280 sqft
4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, 2 car garage townhouse walking distance to the future metro! Resort-styleamenities include parks, amphitheater, miles of trails, beach-entry pool with resort-style cabanas,fitness center, yoga studio, club lounge, and cafe.
Broadlands South
21821 PETWORTH COURT
21821 Petworth Court, Ashburn, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1328 sqft
Beautiful 3 level 2BR/2Ba Garage condo Townhome * Gated Community * 2 Master Bedrooms * Washer/Dryer on Bedroom level * Eat-in Kitchen w/ Bonus Breakfast Bar * Deck * Huge Living Rm w/ Gas Fireplace *LL room is great for an office or den * Lots of
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Results within 5 miles of Brambleton
Verified
Broadlands
Arbors at Broadlands
43170 Thistledown Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,505
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,003
1397 sqft
Perfectly situated for access to the Dulles Greenway, this unique Certified Wildlife Habitat community delivers living spaces showcasing lofty ceilings, breakfast bars, granite counters and extra-deep sinks. On-site basketball and tennis courts, gym and clubhouse.
Verified
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,592
648 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1114 sqft
The Heights at Goose Creek Village, located in the highly desirable neighborhood of Ashburn, VA is a high end rentalapartment community with 36,000 square feet of prime street level commercial space sitting atop the highest point in Eastern Loudoun
Verified
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,355
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Verified
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,445
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,445
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Verified
Ashburn Village
Camden Ashburn Farm
20886 Isherwood Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,619
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,269
1425 sqft
Situated with convenient access to the Dulles Greenway and Loudoun County Parkway. Tenants have access to gym, trash valet, pool and car wash area. The luxurious units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and fireplaces.
Verified
Ashburn Village
Saddle Ridge
20070 Coltsfoot Ter, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Ashburn, VA just minutes from the Lansdowne Resort and Belmont Country Club. Tenants can enjoy access to 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse. Luxurious units include in-unit laundry and fireplace.
