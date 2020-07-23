Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool internet access

2017 Greenfield Drive Available 08/06/20 Greenfield - This brick rancher has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The backyard is large, fenced in, and backs up to Greenfield Elementary School. This home has extensive hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen, separate laundry room, and a detached shed. Pets possible upon approval. Additional $20 pet rent per pet per month and additional $200 pet deposit per pet. There is no smoking allowed in home. Fireplace is inoperable. When inquiring about this property, please mention address.



(RLNE3601846)