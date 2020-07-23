All apartments in Bon Air
Find more places like 2017 Greenfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bon Air, VA
/
2017 Greenfield Drive
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

2017 Greenfield Drive

2017 Greenfield Drive · (804) 915-4089
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bon Air
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2017 Greenfield Drive, Bon Air, VA 23235
Greenfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2017 Greenfield Drive · Avail. Aug 6

$1,295

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1323 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
2017 Greenfield Drive Available 08/06/20 Greenfield - This brick rancher has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. The backyard is large, fenced in, and backs up to Greenfield Elementary School. This home has extensive hardwood floors, large eat in kitchen, separate laundry room, and a detached shed. Pets possible upon approval. Additional $20 pet rent per pet per month and additional $200 pet deposit per pet. There is no smoking allowed in home. Fireplace is inoperable. When inquiring about this property, please mention address.

(RLNE3601846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Greenfield Drive have any available units?
2017 Greenfield Drive has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2017 Greenfield Drive have?
Some of 2017 Greenfield Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Greenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Greenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Greenfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 Greenfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2017 Greenfield Drive offer parking?
No, 2017 Greenfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2017 Greenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2017 Greenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Greenfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2017 Greenfield Drive has a pool.
Does 2017 Greenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2017 Greenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Greenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2017 Greenfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Greenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2017 Greenfield Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2017 Greenfield Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd
Bon Air, VA 23235
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir
Bon Air, VA 23235

Similar Pages

Bon Air 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBon Air 2 Bedroom Apartments
Bon Air 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBon Air Apartments with Gyms
Bon Air Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VA
Bellwood, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VAPrince George, VALakeside, VATuckahoe, VARockwood, VAEast Highland Park, VAWyndham, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of RichmondJ Sargeant Reynolds Community College
Randolph-Macon CollegeVirginia Commonwealth University
Virginia Union University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity