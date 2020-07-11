/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:47 AM
245 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Settlers Landing
1831 Wrens Nest Road
1831 Wrens Nest Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1502 sqft
1831 Wrens Nest Road Available 08/01/20 Completely renovated 3 bdrm/1.
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Brighton Green
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
Results within 1 mile of Bon Air
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
8 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$824
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
10 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,162
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
6 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1332 Winfree Creek Lane
1332 Winfree Creek Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,210
2150 sqft
1332 Winfree Creek Lane Available 09/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom Townhome in Midlothian's Winterfield Crossing Available September 1st! - Immaculate - like new, three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home conveniently located off of Midlothian Turnpike
Results within 5 miles of Bon Air
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
The Museum District
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 155
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
$
111 Units Available
Scott's Addition
The Nest
3113 West Marshall Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,329
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
970 sqft
erched above some of the best brunch spots and breweries in Richmond, The Nest has premier Scott's Addition apartments for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
8 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
941 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Mary Munford
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 12:27am
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
15 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
5 Units Available
Sauer's Gardens
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Similar Pages
Bon Air 1 BedroomsBon Air 2 BedroomsBon Air 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBon Air 3 BedroomsBon Air Apartments with Balcony
Bon Air Apartments with GarageBon Air Apartments with GymBon Air Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBon Air Apartments with ParkingBon Air Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VATuckahoe, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VA
Laurel, VAMeadowbrook, VABrandermill, VAManchester, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VAAshland, VABellwood, VA