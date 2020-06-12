/
3 bedroom apartments
269 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
10548 Ashburn Rd
10548 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
This Ranch Style Home has 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with hardwood floors, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.
Woodmont
1 Unit Available
11001 Ashburn Road
11001 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
4 bedroom, BonAir home over 2600 sq feet!!!! - Dont miss out on this home with lots of beautiful updates!!! This Tri-Level home features a side entry from the paved drive that is perfect for extra storage/laundry room/workshop and a mud room, this
1 Unit Available
9212 Groundhog Dr.
9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA
9212 Groundhog Dr. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Four Level Townhome - This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile.
Results within 1 mile of Bon Air
Manchester
1 Unit Available
8619 Claypool Road
8619 Claypool Road, Manchester, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1342 sqft
8619 Claypool Road Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Home in Midlothian - 8619 Claypool Road is a beautiful and spacious Contemporary style 2-story home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.
1 Unit Available
411 Pocono Drive
411 Pocono Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
Transitional Home In James River High School District! - This transitional home is loaded with space. Upstairs there are hardwood floors throughout. There is a large living room, a spacious eat in kitchen, a sun room and three large bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bon Air
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full
1 Unit Available
2006 Marroit Road
2006 Marroit Road, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
925 sqft
2006 Marroit Road Available 07/01/20 One-Story Ranch in a Wonderful Location - UNDER RENOVATIONS. This is 2006 Marroit Road. Location? Phenomenal. Cats? Allowed.
Stratford Hills
1 Unit Available
7900 Marilea
7900 Marilea Road, Richmond, VA
7900 Marilea Available 07/15/20 Beautiful 4 BR Single Family Home in the heart of Stratford HIlls - MUST SEE! - Large, open style floor plan with finished basement and huge open yard in front and back.
1 Unit Available
1603 Harvard Road
1603 Harvard Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1257 sqft
1603 Harvard Road Available 06/18/20 Gorgeous three bedroom home located near Glenside and Horsepen - Conveniently located off Glenside Drive with countless nearby amenities and easy access to highways, this home features three bedrooms and one
Willow Lawn
1 Unit Available
5000 Bromley Lane
5000 Bromley Lane, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1569 sqft
5000 Bromley Lane Available 07/01/20 Awesome, Furnished "Short Term All-Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom in Willow Lawn Ready - Wonderful, renovated three bedroom, two bathroom home on corner lot in Willow Lawn available! Right off of Monument Avenue
1 Unit Available
4907 Cutshaw Avenue
4907 Cutshaw Avenue, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1550 sqft
4907 Cutshaw Avenue Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Furnished "Short Term All Inclusive Rental" 3 Bedroom Home is Sauer's Gardens Ready July 1st! - Beautiful, renovated three bedroom, one and a half bathroom Cape in Sauers Gardens available July 1st!
Randolph
1 Unit Available
309 S. Randolph Street
309 South Randolph Street, Richmond, VA
309 S. Randolph Street Available 08/01/20 Great House near VCU! - Nice 4BR 1.5 BA house in a great location for grad students or young professionals. Large living area opens to modern eat-in kitchen with pantry.
Randolph
1 Unit Available
1711 Idlewood Avenue
1711 Idlewood Avenue, Richmond, VA
1711 Idlewood Avenue Available 08/01/20 Great 4BR House in the Fan! - Large 4Br 2.5 BA house conveniently located across from Jones Park in the Fan. Short commute to VCU/MCV or downtown. Easy access to 195.
Swansboro
1 Unit Available
2861 Lawson Street
2861 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1140 sqft
Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street
The Fan
1 Unit Available
1825 W. Main St.
1825 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Spacious 3bdrm/2bth Apartment Located in Richmond's Fan District!! Convenient to VCU!! - FEATURES -Convenient to VCU -Carpet/Ceiling Fans Throughout -Ceramic Tiled Bathroom -Large Living Room -Spacious Eat-in- Kitchen -Located on Main Street
The Fan
1 Unit Available
1824 Parkwood Avenue
1824 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1500 sqft
1824 Parkwood Avenue Available 08/10/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available August 10th! - Marketing DescriptionGreat three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park,
The Fan
1 Unit Available
1832 Parkwood Avenue
1832 Parkwood Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1500 sqft
1832 Parkwood Avenue Available 07/29/20 Awesome Location, 3 Bedroom Row Home available July 29th! - Great three bedroom, two bathroom historic home ready July 29th! Conveniently located to Carytown, The Fan, Byrd Park, Maymont, the James River, VCU
1 Unit Available
9801 Mosswood Road
9801 Mosswood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath single family home has been recently renovated. Brand new carpet, fresh refinished hardwood flooring and brand new laminate flooring.
Monument Avenue Park
1 Unit Available
4902 W. Grace Street
4902 West Grace Street, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Adorable 3 bdrm/1 bath Apartment Within Minutes from Willow Lawn! - FEATURES -Fenced Rear Yard -Hardwood Floors -Storage Shed in Backyard -Cul-de-sac Street -Mini Blinds Throughout -Large Pull Down Attic -Appliances Stove Refrigerator Window
The Fan
1 Unit Available
7 N Allen Ave
7 North Allen Avenue, Richmond, VA
Reserve this home with $200 down, OFFICE ADDRESS 3209 Ellwood Ave AVAILABLE JULY 2020 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house -central heat and air -hardwood floors -awesome location! -backyard -good size bedrooms -living room -washer and dryer -kitchen
