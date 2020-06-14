90 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA with garage

Apartment List
Bon Air apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2641 Dovershire Rd
2641 Dovershire Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
JAMES RIVER HIGH DISTRICT What a location and what a turn key move in rental ready for you. Dont miss this 1900sqft 3 BR 2 Full bath rancher with a one car rear entry garage located in North Chesterfield right off of Huguenot Rd.
1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace
2412 Sunset Hills Terrace, Rockwood, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1645 sqft
Colonial style 3 BR, 2.5 BA, single-family home, located in the Brandon Subdivision conveniently located off Courthouse Rd. and I-195, in Chesterfield. This home features a nicely landscaped yard with a paved driveway, and attached 1.5 car garage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12253 Haydon Place
12253 Haydon Pl, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1759 sqft
Brand new under construction Kenmore floor plan end unit townhouse in new Hartford Hill Townes available for rent after closing. 3 bed, 2.5 bath, open floor plan, game room and 3 floor living.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13707 Village View Dr
13707 Village View Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1496 sqft
13707 Village View Dr Available 09/04/20 Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian - Luxurious 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Transitional with Attached 1 Car Garage in the Heart of Midlothian.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6000 Pleasant Pond Court
6000 Pleasant Pond Court, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2240 sqft
Five Forks Village - Two story traditional home has four bedroom, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and fenced yard on cul-de-sac. Large eat in kitchen and formal dining room. Private deck overlooks Pleasant Pond.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rockwood
1 Unit Available
1801 Northcreek Drive
1801 Northcreek Drive, Rockwood, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1878 sqft
1801 Northcreek Drive Available 07/01/20 Chesterfield County - Located in Chesterfield County this home has upgraded appliances, formal dining room, paved driveway, skylights, closet pantry, walk up attic and much more! Pets are possible with

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bandermill
1 Unit Available
3819 Waterwheel Dr.
3819 Waterwheel Drive, Brandermill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1988 sqft
3819 Waterwheel Dr. Available 07/20/20 Spacious Midlothian Home off Old Hundred Rd - Spacious 4 bedroom two-story with wood floors downstairs and carpet upstairs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Farmington
1 Unit Available
9604 Stoneridge Ln
9604 Stoneridge Lane, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1280 sqft
Farmington, 3 bedrooms, 2 BATHS, FARMINGTON CENTRAL HVAC New renovation, Washer/Dryer $1350.00 - HENRICO WEST END, FARMINGTON NEIGHBORHOOD, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, HVAC, NEW RENOVATION, WASHER/DRYER, OFF STREET PARKING, LARGE FENCED IN YARD, NO PETS.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
4520 Uppingham Road
4520 Uppingham Road, Richmond, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
3893 sqft
This beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 1/2 Bath Home has a 1st. Floor Master Suite and 3 additional bedrooms on 2nd Floor. This home comes with all appliances including washer/dryer, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, and the bedrooms are carpeted..

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
McGuire
1 Unit Available
1319 Evergreen Ave
1319 Evergreen Avenue, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1082 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Brick House. Upgraded kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and stainless steal appliances.New cabinets & granite countertops. Utility room with washer/dryer hookups.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
1 Unit Available
6527 Fitzhugh Ave
6527 Fitzhugh Avenue, Henrico County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
This 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Ranch has been lovingly updated to be your cozy retreat from the bustle of the city. The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, double sink, tile backsplash, and a HUGE walk in pantry.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
4016 West Grace Street
4016 West Grace Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1520 sqft
4016 West Grace Street Available 07/03/20 Beautiful Three Bedroom Cape Cod in Sauer's Gardens available July 3rd! - Classic brick Cape Cod with full rear dormer, providing three spacious bedrooms and closets.

1 of 18

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
24 Bridgehampton Place
24 Bridgehampton Place, Tuckahoe, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2240 sqft
24 Bridgehampton Place Available 06/08/20 Four-Bedroom Colonial in Tuckahoe - Bridgehampton Place is an awesome 2240 square foot, four-bedroom/two & half bath home with a two-car garage in Tuckahoe! Located on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large eat-in

1 of 3

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4119 Laurelwood Road
4119 Laurelwood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1152 sqft
Great North Chesterfield Location! - This 3 bedroom rancher located off of Belmont Road, has convenient access to the interstate, local shopping, dining and about a 15 minute drive from Chesterfield Town Center.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
14412 Camack Trl
14412 Camack Trail, Chesterfield County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,395
Come home to this 4/5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Transitional home with 2 car attached garage. This home has a great layout with formal living room and dining room. The kitchen, morning room and family room are all open to each other.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
4816 Bethlehem Rd
4816 Bethlehem Road, Henrico County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
This beautiful 1851 sq. ft. transitional by Liberty Homes features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors down, large Family Room. formal Dining Room, stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Shockoe Bottom
56 Units Available
Shockoe Valley Heights
2020 East Main Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,061
1086 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shockoe Valley Heights in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Bon Air, VA

Bon Air apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

