112 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA
1 of 38
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 30
1 of 33
1 of 46
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 54
1 of 29
1 of 64
1 of 39
1 of 27
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 15
Bon Air means "good air," and it was named by rich Richmond residents who used the town as a retreat destination from the big city.
Perhaps you wish you could live in a resort town, but you don't want to pay for the resort-town costs. You may want an apartment for rent with a view, but you don't want to pay to be on the beach. That's where Bon Air, Virginia, a town named after the "good air" it has, may be able to provide for your needs. Once a resort town, it is now a mixture of historic charm and good old fashioned hometown living, though it still boasts that feeling that you are on vacation while you are here. You can pretend at least. See more
Finding an apartment in Bon Air that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.