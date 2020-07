Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access coffee bar courtyard lobby

LIVE A CHARMED LIFE AT THE BELVEDERE

With a prime location just minutes from culturally vibrant downtown Richmond, The Belvedere Apartments offers residents small town charm with access to cosmopolitan possibilities. Take a quick day trip to the unique neighborhood of Carytown just 15 minutes away for plenty of shopping and dining. Afterwards, enjoy dinner close to home at upscale Ruth’s Chris located at the historic Bellgrade Plantation. When the weekend hits, bring the kids to the nearby family-friendly Huguenot Park. Professional opportunities abound in metropolitan Richmond, and with easy access to its rich economic landscape, Chesterfield County is the perfect place for local professionals and their families to call home.



Ready for some downtime? Spend relaxing days at home in our spacious floor plans upgraded with features like nine-foot or vaulted ceilings, crown molding and chef-inspired kitchens. Soak in sunny days at our resort-style pool and sun deck, lounge in our sleek