2 bedroom apartments
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA
17 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1056 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
6 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1099 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
Brighton Green
1 Unit Available
8802 Brucewood Drive
8802 Brucewood Drive, Bon Air, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1043 sqft
8802 Brucewood Drive Available 05/01/20 Amazing 2 Bed, 2 Bath Contemporary Bungalow in Midlothian - 8802 Brucewood Drive is a beautiful Contemporary style 2-story bungalow home located in the heart of Chesterfield County.
Results within 1 mile of Bon Air
Huguenot
13 Units Available
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Jahnke
11 Units Available
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$898
947 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Results within 5 miles of Bon Air
$
Museums
165 Units Available
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
4 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1052 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
$
13 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
8 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1267 sqft
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Manchester
45 Units Available
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
13 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
$
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
$
2 Units Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Crestwood at Libbie
2342 Hampstead Avenue #2, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
658 sqft
The new Crestwood at Libbie has undergone an extreme makeover! Come see it for yourself!
9 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
999 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Scott's Addition
17 Units Available
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
939 sqft
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1156 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
28 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
$
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
$
Sauer's Gardens
2 Units Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
