230 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA with hardwood floors
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 29
1 of 16
1 of 39
1 of 27
1 of 27
1 of 10
1 of 155
1 of 12
1 of 10
1 of 22
1 of 54
1 of 10
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 9
Bon Air means "good air," and it was named by rich Richmond residents who used the town as a retreat destination from the big city.
Perhaps you wish you could live in a resort town, but you don't want to pay for the resort-town costs. You may want an apartment for rent with a view, but you don't want to pay to be on the beach. That's where Bon Air, Virginia, a town named after the "good air" it has, may be able to provide for your needs. Once a resort town, it is now a mixture of historic charm and good old fashioned hometown living, though it still boasts that feeling that you are on vacation while you are here. You can pretend at least. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bon Air renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.