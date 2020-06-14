Apartment List
230 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA with hardwood floors

18 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.

Woodmont
1 Unit Available
11001 Ashburn Road
11001 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2640 sqft
4 bedroom, BonAir home over 2600 sq feet!!!! - Dont miss out on this home with lots of beautiful updates!!! This Tri-Level home features a side entry from the paved drive that is perfect for extra storage/laundry room/workshop and a mud room, this

1 Unit Available
9212 Groundhog Dr.
9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2304 sqft
9212 Groundhog Dr. Available 07/06/20 Spacious Four Level Townhome - This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile.

1 Unit Available
2641 Dovershire Rd
2641 Dovershire Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
JAMES RIVER HIGH DISTRICT What a location and what a turn key move in rental ready for you. Dont miss this 1900sqft 3 BR 2 Full bath rancher with a one car rear entry garage located in North Chesterfield right off of Huguenot Rd.

Woodmont
1 Unit Available
10548 Ashburn Rd
10548 Ashburn Road, Bon Air, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
This Ranch Style Home has 3 bedrooms 2 Baths with hardwood floors, living room with wood burning fireplace, dining room, eat-in-kitchen. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and washer/dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Bon Air

1 Unit Available
1500 Warminster Dr
1500 Warminster Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1725 sqft
Coming available soon, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Ranch with hardwood floors throughout. Ceramic tiled Foyer and Tiffany styled lighting. Formal Living Room - adjoining Formal Dining Room with Large Window, and Chandelier.

1 Unit Available
411 Pocono Drive
411 Pocono Drive, Chesterfield County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1680 sqft
Transitional Home In James River High School District! - This transitional home is loaded with space. Upstairs there are hardwood floors throughout. There is a large living room, a spacious eat in kitchen, a sun room and three large bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Bon Air
27 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
3 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,242
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Hioaks
7 Units Available
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Mary Munford
10 Units Available
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,182
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
The Museum District
9 Units Available
Kensington Place
3500 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1182 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour! At Kensington Place, enjoy the best of both worlds of charm and convenience.
9 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
27 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,107
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,897
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
South Garden
3 Units Available
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$799
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
Scott's Addition
14 Units Available
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,311
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Sauer's Gardens
Contact for Availability
3600 West Broad
3600 W Broad St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
Newly renovated historic building located in walkable Scott's Addition neighborhood at the junction of Route 33 and I-195. Granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony provide a modern touch. Pet-friendly, with BBQ and fire pit.
The Fan
3 Units Available
Landmark at 1700
1700 West Main Street, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,271
623 sqft
If you've been seeking a sophisticated home with an all-electric kitchen, private entrances, and spacious balconies to suit your style, then you've found what you've been looking for in Landmark at 1700.
The Museum District
Contact for Availability
Kensington Court
2900 Kensington Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1920s Renaissance-style apartment complex on Kensington Ave, conveniently close to I-161 and Monument Avenue. Hardwood floors and AC in units, plus community gym, courtyard and clubhouse. Walking distance to local school and restaurants.
Sauer's Gardens
1 Unit Available
Argon
3805 Cutshaw Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Due to COVID-19 precautions, we are open from 10AM-4PM by appointment only until further notice.
Swansboro West
Contact for Availability
Forest Square Apartments
3202 Midlothian Turnpike, Richmond, VA
2 Bedrooms
$749
715 sqft
Our Mission is Simple: To Provide a good value in an apartment we’d live in too. Eight minutes to downtown, near Forest Hill Park and Cross Roads Coffee.

1 Unit Available
8519 Weldon Drive
8519 Weldon Drive, Tuckahoe, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1176 sqft
8519 Weldon Drive Available 06/15/20 Adorable Henrico County Home - This lovely home right in the hear of Henrico, located off of Parham road, you are minutes from Regency, I-64, Short Pump, and so much more Home offers: 3 bedrooms 1 full

Swansboro
1 Unit Available
2861 Lawson Street
2861 Lawson Street, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1140 sqft
Cozy, Renovated 3 Bedroom Home in Swansboro Ready NOW! - Renovated, three bedroom, one and a half bathroom home on nice corner lot available NOW! Located right off of Hull Street Road (360) between Midlothian Turnpike (60) on a quiet street

1 Unit Available
9801 Mosswood Road
9801 Mosswood Road, Chesterfield County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1416 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom & 2 Bath Single Family Home - This beautiful 3 bedroom & 2 bath single family home has been recently renovated. Brand new carpet, fresh refinished hardwood flooring and brand new laminate flooring.
City Guide for Bon Air, VA

Bon Air means "good air," and it was named by rich Richmond residents who used the town as a retreat destination from the big city.

Perhaps you wish you could live in a resort town, but you don't want to pay for the resort-town costs. You may want an apartment for rent with a view, but you don't want to pay to be on the beach. That's where Bon Air, Virginia, a town named after the "good air" it has, may be able to provide for your needs. Once a resort town, it is now a mixture of historic charm and good old fashioned hometown living, though it still boasts that feeling that you are on vacation while you are here. You can pretend at least. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Bon Air, VA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Bon Air renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

