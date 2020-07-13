/
apartments with pool
95 Apartments for rent in Bon Air, VA with pool
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Belvedere Apartments
11900 Bellaverde Cir, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1255 sqft
Conveniently located minutes away from Downtown Richmond, tucked into a quiet pocket of town. Lovely community with lots of greenery, spectacular clubhouse and sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have full-size washer and dryer in unit.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Summit at Bon Air
1701 Irondale Rd, Bon Air, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,466
1340 sqft
Bright units with eat-in kitchens near SR-147. One- and two-bedroom apartments featuring air conditioning and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pool and clubhouse on site. Furnished units available.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
9212 Groundhog Drive
9212 Groundhog Drive, Bon Air, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2304 sqft
This spacious town home has four bedroom. 2.5 baths, dining room, living room, and family room. There are hardwood floors in most rooms and the kitchen has ceramic tile., gas cooking, white cabinets and great countertop space.
Results within 1 mile of Bon Air
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Huguenot
Stony Point
3012 Stony Lake Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1094 sqft
Stony Point, a masterpiece apartment community created for those with a taste for excellence. We offer a carefree lifestyle at it's luxurious best, for the person who naturally expects the best.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Jahnke
The Crossings at Bramblewood
1401 Yellowpine Cir, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$999
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$944
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
6 Units Available
Manchester
Boulders Lakeside Apartments
1006 Boulder Lake Terrace, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1156 sqft
Enjoy the beauty of nature with our community lake views, relax by the resort-style pool with a spacious sundeck, entertain by the multiple outdoor lounges with fireplaces or get in the zone in our expansive fitness center with a yoga and cycling
Results within 5 miles of Bon Air
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
76 Units Available
Sapphire at Centerpointe
14250 Sapphire Park Ln, Chesterfield County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,190
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1305 sqft
Now Leasing! Move in Today! Take a Virtual Tour Just twenty minutes from the West End, Short Pump, and downtown Richmond, Sapphire Apartments are waiting for you to make your next home here.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
14 Units Available
The Winterfield at Midlothian
1104 Winterlake Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1101 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Stop your apartment search now and call our BRAND-NEW, luxury style apartments your new home today! The Winterfield, located in the heart of Midlothian is just walking distance to some of the best shopping, dining, and
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
10 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Scott's Edge
3408 W. Moore St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1090 sqft
Not only does Scott's Edge have state of the art finishes, but it also comes with state of the art green initiatives throughout the building.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
145 Units Available
Museums
The Scout at Scott’s Addition
947 Myers Street, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,320
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1159 sqft
We've taken every step to make sure that life at The Scout is everything you hoped it would be and just a little bit more.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Hioaks
Sterling Beaufont
6839 Carnation St, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$932
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Round-the-clock laundry room and fitness center in conveniently located complex. Maintenance and management on site. Air-conditioned units with patios/balconies and energy-efficient windows. Minutes from downtown Richmond.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
Studio
$1,178
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
996 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments is NOW OPEN! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,061
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
628 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
31 Units Available
Manchester
Element at Stonebridge
301 Karl Linn Dr, Manchester, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,029
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1184 sqft
A modern community with open-air courtyards, a luxury outdoor pool, and a saltwater pool. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, granite and stainless steel amenities, and a private balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
6 Units Available
Bristol Village at Charter Colony
500 Bristol Village Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,560
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Quiet, residential area close to major highways and downtown Richmond. Units offer huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer and extra storage space. Community has a car wash area, pool and guest parking.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,381
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Mary Munford
Malvern Manor
41 1/2 Malvern Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,319
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1000 sqft
Malvern Manor features the finest apartments in Richmond, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
20 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Preserve at Scott's Addition
1310 Roseneath Rd, Richmond, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,412
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1056 sqft
The Preserve at Scott's Addition is the joining of two buildings built decades apart, a true mix of historic architecture and modern design. Phase 1 is the complete renovation of the historic Coca Cola Building.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,131
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 155
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
$
13 Units Available
Scott's Addition
Symbol
1814 Highpoint Avenue, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,312
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,837
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1641 sqft
We've built one of the most interesting living experiences possible, right here in the heart of one of Richmond's most exciting and dynamic neighborhoods.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
6 Units Available
Rockwood Park
3310 Old Courthouse Rd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
885 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,409
1105 sqft
Modern one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans, private balconies and lots of natural light. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and manicured grounds.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
The Park at Salisbury
401 Lancaster Gate Drive, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1283 sqft
Smoke-free apartments with sunrooms, black appliance packages, under-cabinet LED lighting, custom wood cabinetry, Roman soaking tubs, and tray ceilings. In Midlothian near Regal Cinemas and Westchester Commons.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
$
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Square Apartments
900 Pump Rd, Tuckahoe, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Canterbury Square Apartments in Tuckahoe. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
South Garden
Rock Creek Apartments
2830 Broad Rock Blvd, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$857
855 sqft
Nestled in a quiet area of Richmond, VA, Rock Creek is a beautifully renovated apartment community with plenty of charm and amenities.
