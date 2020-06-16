Rent Calculator
Home
/
Arlington, VA
/
3704 14TH STREET N
Last updated April 25 2019 at 9:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3704 14TH STREET N
3704 14th Street North
·
No Longer Available
Location
3704 14th Street North, Arlington, VA 22201
Ballston - Virginia Square
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
1100 sq ft 2 BR 1 BA apartment w washer/dryer in unit and 1 off-street parking spc. Utilities included. Near VA Sq Metro, public library, groceries. Great condition, great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3704 14TH STREET N have any available units?
3704 14TH STREET N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Arlington, VA
.
How much is rent in Arlington, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Arlington Rent Report
.
Is 3704 14TH STREET N currently offering any rent specials?
3704 14TH STREET N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 14TH STREET N pet-friendly?
No, 3704 14TH STREET N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Arlington
.
Does 3704 14TH STREET N offer parking?
Yes, 3704 14TH STREET N offers parking.
Does 3704 14TH STREET N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3704 14TH STREET N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 14TH STREET N have a pool?
No, 3704 14TH STREET N does not have a pool.
Does 3704 14TH STREET N have accessible units?
No, 3704 14TH STREET N does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 14TH STREET N have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 14TH STREET N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 14TH STREET N have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 14TH STREET N does not have units with air conditioning.
