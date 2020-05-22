Rent Calculator
Home
/
Annandale, VA
/
4321 ROBERTS AVENUE
Last updated December 13 2019 at 7:58 AM
1 of 50
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4321 ROBERTS AVENUE
4321 Roberts Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4321 Roberts Avenue, Annandale, VA 22003
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 years old single family house. Luxury top of the line, 2 fireplace, Hwd floor in all 3 levels, amazing lot, 5 bedrooms/4 full baths and 2 half baths, granite, wet bar, over 6,200 square feet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 12 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have any available units?
4321 ROBERTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Annandale, VA
.
What amenities does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have?
Some of 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4321 ROBERTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Annandale
.
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4321 ROBERTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr
Annandale, VA 22003
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
Ravensworth Towers
4327 Ravensworth Rd
Annandale, VA 22003
