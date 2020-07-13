Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator in unit laundry microwave oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking garage dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center coffee bar e-payments package receiving

Tucked in the esteemed neighborhood of Old Town, The Clayborne offers boutique Alexandria apartment living with personalized service that just cannot be found in a large scale building. It's a place where the staff and residents learn each other's names. Take a step inside and you'll be in awe of the glowing hard-wood floors and upscale granite countertops. Not to mention, the lush amenities including a fitness center, rooftop lounge and library. Step outside our Old Town Alexandria apartments and you won't be disappointed. Clayborne is surrounded by cultural attractions, unique upscale shops and devine restaurants. It's time to experience elegant living, Old Town style. Schedule a Tour