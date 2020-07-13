All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like Clayborne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Clayborne
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:44 PM

Clayborne

Open Now until 6pm
820 S Columbus St · (202) 750-4384
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy one month of free rent and waived amenity fees on select homes for move-ins by July 31st.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Southwest Quadrant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

820 S Columbus St, Alexandria, VA 22314
Southwest Quadrant

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$1,792

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 586 sqft

Unit 221 · Avail. now

$1,903

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 673 sqft

Unit 319 · Avail. now

$1,938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 680 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,434

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 990 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Clayborne.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
garage
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
package receiving
Tucked in the esteemed neighborhood of Old Town, The Clayborne offers boutique Alexandria apartment living with personalized service that just cannot be found in a large scale building. It's a place where the staff and residents learn each other's names. Take a step inside and you'll be in awe of the glowing hard-wood floors and upscale granite countertops. Not to mention, the lush amenities including a fitness center, rooftop lounge and library. Step outside our Old Town Alexandria apartments and you won't be disappointed. Clayborne is surrounded by cultural attractions, unique upscale shops and devine restaurants. It's time to experience elegant living, Old Town style. Schedule a Tour

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $100-$135/month (based on location).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Clayborne have any available units?
Clayborne has 7 units available starting at $1,792 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Clayborne have?
Some of Clayborne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Clayborne currently offering any rent specials?
Clayborne is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy one month of free rent and waived amenity fees on select homes for move-ins by July 31st.
Is Clayborne pet-friendly?
Yes, Clayborne is pet friendly.
Does Clayborne offer parking?
Yes, Clayborne offers parking.
Does Clayborne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Clayborne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Clayborne have a pool?
No, Clayborne does not have a pool.
Does Clayborne have accessible units?
Yes, Clayborne has accessible units.
Does Clayborne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Clayborne has units with dishwashers.
Does Clayborne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Clayborne has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Clayborne?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl
Alexandria, VA 22304
Array at West Alex
3445 Berkeley Street
Alexandria, VA 22302
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln
Alexandria, VA 22315
Del Ray Tower
3110 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305
The Porter Del Ray
625 E Monroe Ave
Alexandria, VA 22301
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Gables Old Town North
525 Montgomery Street
Alexandria, VA 22314

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity