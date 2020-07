Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Application fee of $60 per applicant can be paid through Pay Pal to applications@completecirclellc.com...... Location! Location, Location - Old Town Alexandria Ground Floor condo within walking distance to shops, restaurants, parks and more!!! This unit boasts an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances & granite counters, updated bath, spacious bedroom, crown molding and beautiful wood floors! Access to major commuter routes, public transportation & blocks to the waterfront.