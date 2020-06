910 POWHATAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RARELY AVAILABLE GORGEOUS 1 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATH UNIT ~ ENERGY EFFICIENT GEOTHERMAL HEAT & COOLING SYSTEM ~ BAY WINDOWS ~ HARDWOOD FLOORS ~ HIGH CEILING ~ CROWN MOLDING ~ KITCHEN HAS BREAKFAST BAR, BEAUTIFUL CABINETS, SLEEK WHITE MARBLE COUNTERS AND MODERN STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES ~ MASTER BATH HAS SOAKING TUB AND WHITE MARBLE COUNTER ~ ADDITIONAL EXTERIOR STORAGE SPACE ~ GREAT LOCATION, WALK TO HARRIS TEETER, METRO & ALL THAT OLD TOWN. Walls will be painted & carpet will be professionally cleaned prior to tenant move-in. TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR $300 CONDO MOVE-IN FEE. 1 PET ALLOWED CASE BY CASE WITH PET DEPOSIT. MAXIMUM 2 UNRELATED ADULTS. MAXIMUM 2 INCOMES 2 INCOMES TO QUALIFY. EMAIL ALL QUESTIONS TO: LISTINGAGENT@PROMAXREALTORS.COM