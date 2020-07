828 SLATERS LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage elevator fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

LARGE CONDO WITH 2 FULL SUITES. CLOSE LOCATION TO METRO, GW PARKWAY, ROUTE 1. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED AT NORTH END OF OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA. INVITING AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. GAS FIREPLACE COMPLEMENTS THE LIVING ROOM. DINING AREA CAN ACCOMMODATE DINNER GUESTS. KITCHEN IN ROOMY ENOUGH AND EASY TO MAINTAIN. 1 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE C-37 IS INCLUDED TO GATED GARAGE WITH FOB ENTRY. THERE IS A $400 MOVE IN FEE. CONDO MANAGEMENT FORMS ONLINE AND ALL MOVE IN/MOVE OUTS MUST BE SCHEDULED IN ADVANCE WITH THE CONDO MANAGEMENT COMPANY WITH ACCOMPANYING PAPERWORK, ROSEWOOD MANAGEMENT AND CONSULTING IN FAIRFAX. NO PETS. NO SMOKING. 12-24 MONTH LEASE. INCOME REQUIREMENTS ARE 40 X THE MONTHLY RENT. APPLY ONLINE THROUGH PEAKE MANAGEMENT WEBSITE. NO PAPER APPLICATIONS AND APPLICATION FEE IS $50 PER APPLICANT. ALL OF AGE OCCUPANTS MUST COMPLETE APPLICATION. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST. TENANTS PAY ELECTRIC AND GAS AND CABLE/PHONE/INTERNET. THERE IS NO FIOS AVAILABLE IN OLD TOWN ALEXANDRIA.