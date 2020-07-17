801 N Pitt St Unit 505.

Amenities

Located in Alexandria VA within walking distance to the Braddok RD Metro Station is this cute as can be unfurnished studio apartment available July 6th! The unit was recently renovated and all the kitchen appliances are brand new!! The location is awesome with free bus service to the Metro, the Pentagon, and Crystal City. Harris Teeters is located just across the street and King Street with amazing restaurants and retail stores is just a short walk away!!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- STUDIO

- 1 BATH

- RENTED UNFURNISHED

- HARDWOOD FLOORS

- MODERN KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES AND PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE

- STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES

- GOOD CLOSET SPACE

- BALCONY

- CENTRAL AC

- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED

- OFF STREET PARKING

- NO PETS



AVAILABLE NOW

RENTED UNFURNISHED



No Pets Allowed



