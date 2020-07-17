All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like
801 N Pitt St Unit 505.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
801 N Pitt St Unit 505
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

801 N Pitt St Unit 505

801 North Pitt Street · (833) 580-0114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Old Town North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

801 North Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit Unit 505 · Avail. now

$1,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in Alexandria VA within walking distance to the Braddok RD Metro Station is this cute as can be unfurnished studio apartment available July 6th! The unit was recently renovated and all the kitchen appliances are brand new!! The location is awesome with free bus service to the Metro, the Pentagon, and Crystal City. Harris Teeters is located just across the street and King Street with amazing restaurants and retail stores is just a short walk away!!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- STUDIO
- 1 BATH
- RENTED UNFURNISHED
- HARDWOOD FLOORS
- MODERN KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES AND PLENTY OF CABINETS AND COUNTER SPACE
- STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES
- GOOD CLOSET SPACE
- BALCONY
- CENTRAL AC
- ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED
- OFF STREET PARKING
- NO PETS

AVAILABLE NOW
RENTED UNFURNISHED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have any available units?
801 N Pitt St Unit 505 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have?
Some of 801 N Pitt St Unit 505's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 currently offering any rent specials?
801 N Pitt St Unit 505 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 pet-friendly?
No, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 offer parking?
Yes, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 offers parking.
Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have a pool?
No, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 does not have a pool.
Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have accessible units?
No, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 801 N Pitt St Unit 505 has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy
Alexandria, VA 22304
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Arrive 2801
2801 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302
Newport Village
4757 W Braddock Rd
Alexandria, VA 22311
The Asher
620 N Fayette St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy
Alexandria, VA 22306
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive
Alexandria, VA 22310
Parkstone Alexandria
3001 Park Center Dr
Alexandria, VA 22302

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 BedroomsAlexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly PlacesAlexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments WestEisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld TownBrookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican UniversityCatholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University