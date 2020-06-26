731 S PITT ST

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated and expanded quintessential Old Town home! 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths on 3 finished levels makes this a rare opportunity! Main level features: living room with wood burning fireplace, beautiful floor to ceiling window, wide plank pegged hardwood floors, dining area, kitchen overlooking family room addition, spacious family room with convenient powder room and double glass doors to patio. Use one of two staircases to upper level which features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master suite includes soaring cathedral ceiling, double doors to Juliet balcony, private bath, and large closet. Lower level features large rec room or 4th guest bedroom with full bath and extra storage space. Private parking in front of house makes this home tough to top. Blocks to dining, grocery store, and King St. Welcome to everything Old Town!