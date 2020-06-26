All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated October 15 2019 at 2:45 AM

731 S PITT ST

731 South Pitt Street · No Longer Available
Location

731 South Pitt Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town

Amenities

Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and expanded quintessential Old Town home! 3 Bedrooms & 3.5 Baths on 3 finished levels makes this a rare opportunity! Main level features: living room with wood burning fireplace, beautiful floor to ceiling window, wide plank pegged hardwood floors, dining area, kitchen overlooking family room addition, spacious family room with convenient powder room and double glass doors to patio. Use one of two staircases to upper level which features 3 bedrooms & 2 full baths. Master suite includes soaring cathedral ceiling, double doors to Juliet balcony, private bath, and large closet. Lower level features large rec room or 4th guest bedroom with full bath and extra storage space. Private parking in front of house makes this home tough to top. Blocks to dining, grocery store, and King St. Welcome to everything Old Town!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 S PITT ST have any available units?
731 S PITT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 731 S PITT ST have?
Some of 731 S PITT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 S PITT ST currently offering any rent specials?
731 S PITT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 S PITT ST pet-friendly?
No, 731 S PITT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 731 S PITT ST offer parking?
Yes, 731 S PITT ST offers parking.
Does 731 S PITT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 731 S PITT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 S PITT ST have a pool?
No, 731 S PITT ST does not have a pool.
Does 731 S PITT ST have accessible units?
No, 731 S PITT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 731 S PITT ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 S PITT ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 731 S PITT ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 731 S PITT ST does not have units with air conditioning.
