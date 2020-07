Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Old Town Oasis - Beautifully updated historic home in the SE quadrant of Old Town. This 3 BD, 2.5 BA has hardwood floors through out, as well as an open kitchen w/ granite counters , natural wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. French doors lead to a large garden w/ flagstone patio. Upper level has 3 bedrooms (including a Master w/ updated en suite bath).



