Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan

Perfect location! Right near 395, 495, 95. Lots of commuting options including Metro! Pets case by case. Available 2/1/2020. $20 HVAC maintenance fee on top of rent monthly. Pets case by case. Requires at least a 640 credit score, 3x the rent as income, at least a one year lease. Pet $50 per month nonrefundable. Apply online.