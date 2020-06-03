6037 Riddle Walk

Amenities

This 4-level luxury home with a 2-car garage is located in a cul-de-sac of a charming and friendly Quantrell Mews neighborhood and is a commuter's dream with lots of amenities! It features 11 ft vaulted ceilings, large windows and lots of light! NEW HVAC, NEW roof with NEW skylights, NEW washer & dryer, recently replaced windows. Hardwood floors on the main level, recently re-carpeted. Huge master suite with vaulted 11 ft ceilings & skylights, a master bathroom on its own level with a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Ample closet space and storage. Easy access to all major highways, commuter routes, The Pentagon, Washington DC & Old Town Alexandria. Only a few steps to the bus stop (Metro and DASH), a short ride to the Pentagon metro station, or drive less than 3 miles to Van Dorn metro station. Walk or ride your bike to a shopping center, multiple restaurants, post office, etc. Plenty of parking - 2 car garage and 1 guest parking. Cable/internet ready.

No Pets Allowed



