Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
6037 Riddle Walk
Last updated July 6 2019

6037 Riddle Walk

6037 Riddle Walk · No Longer Available
Location

6037 Riddle Walk, Alexandria, VA 22312

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
internet access
Luxury Townhome and a Commuters Dream! - Property Id: 125443

This 4-level luxury home with a 2-car garage is located in a cul-de-sac of a charming and friendly Quantrell Mews neighborhood and is a commuter's dream with lots of amenities! It features 11 ft vaulted ceilings, large windows and lots of light! NEW HVAC, NEW roof with NEW skylights, NEW washer & dryer, recently replaced windows. Hardwood floors on the main level, recently re-carpeted. Huge master suite with vaulted 11 ft ceilings & skylights, a master bathroom on its own level with a separate shower and jacuzzi tub. Ample closet space and storage. Easy access to all major highways, commuter routes, The Pentagon, Washington DC & Old Town Alexandria. Only a few steps to the bus stop (Metro and DASH), a short ride to the Pentagon metro station, or drive less than 3 miles to Van Dorn metro station. Walk or ride your bike to a shopping center, multiple restaurants, post office, etc. Plenty of parking - 2 car garage and 1 guest parking. Cable/internet ready.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125443
Property Id 125443

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4922480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6037 Riddle Walk have any available units?
6037 Riddle Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 6037 Riddle Walk have?
Some of 6037 Riddle Walk's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6037 Riddle Walk currently offering any rent specials?
6037 Riddle Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6037 Riddle Walk pet-friendly?
No, 6037 Riddle Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 6037 Riddle Walk offer parking?
Yes, 6037 Riddle Walk offers parking.
Does 6037 Riddle Walk have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6037 Riddle Walk offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6037 Riddle Walk have a pool?
No, 6037 Riddle Walk does not have a pool.
Does 6037 Riddle Walk have accessible units?
No, 6037 Riddle Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 6037 Riddle Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6037 Riddle Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 6037 Riddle Walk have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6037 Riddle Walk has units with air conditioning.
