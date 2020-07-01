600 Bashford Lane - 2332

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher parking gym pool

Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo - open floor plan, large bedroom with huge closet/storage, HW floors throughout, tile, SS and granite in kitchen, W/D in unit, parking spot, Only .7 miles to Braddock Rd Metro. Metro bus right out front of condo community. Just off GW Parkway, great for commuting. Close to Trader Joe's, all kinds of commerce and culture. Pool, fitness ctr; water, trash included.



Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.



