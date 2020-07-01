All apartments in Alexandria
600 Bashford Lane - 2332
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:35 PM

600 Bashford Lane - 2332

600 Bashford Ln · No Longer Available
Location

600 Bashford Ln, Alexandria, VA 22314
Old Town North

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Beautiful 1BR/1BA condo - open floor plan, large bedroom with huge closet/storage, HW floors throughout, tile, SS and granite in kitchen, W/D in unit, parking spot, Only .7 miles to Braddock Rd Metro. Metro bus right out front of condo community. Just off GW Parkway, great for commuting. Close to Trader Joe's, all kinds of commerce and culture. Pool, fitness ctr; water, trash included.

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Nancy O'Neal 973-727-6451
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
6051B Arlington Blvd., Falls Church, VA 22044
Office: 703-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have any available units?
600 Bashford Lane - 2332 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alexandria, VA.
What amenities does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have?
Some of 600 Bashford Lane - 2332's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Bashford Lane - 2332 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 pet-friendly?
No, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alexandria.
Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 offer parking?
Yes, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 offers parking.
Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have a pool?
Yes, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 has a pool.
Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have accessible units?
No, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 has units with dishwashers.
Does 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 600 Bashford Lane - 2332 has units with air conditioning.

